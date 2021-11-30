Obituary: Frank Lynch

Frank Lynch

Provided Photo

March 19, 1930 – November 28, 2021

Frank J. Lynch III passed away peacefully in his Eagle Colorado home surrounded by his family and care givers on November 28, 2021, after a lengthy battle with Parkinson’s Disease.

He was born on March 19, 1930, in Staten Island, New York, to Frank J. Lynch, Jr and Mary (McBreen) Lynch. He was preceded in death by his sister Doris Lynch Goggi and is survived by his sister Ruth Lynch Catalano.

Frank attended Curtis High School in Staten Island and graduated from Wagner College in 1951. He graduated at the top of his class from New York Law School in 1962. Frank was a pioneer and global leader in the aviation reinsurance business. He became the CEO of United States Aviation Insurance Group in 1977, where he created innovative reinsurance products that are the industry standard to this day.

Frank married the love of his life, Patricia Anne Crane, in 1956. Frank and Pat traveled the globe both in the course of Frank’s professional career and in their pursuit of experiencing and understanding the wider world.

Frank spent many years in the Morristown, New Jersey area before moving to Vail, Colorado in 1996, to pursue his life-long passions of golf and skiing. He was a championship-level golfer, winning numerous amateur championships in New York, New Jersey and Colorado. He was an avid and expert skier, enjoying world-class skiing in Colorado, Canada and Europe. He created a beautiful home in Edwards, Colorado, that became a cherished location for family celebrations and holiday gatherings.

Frank will be remembered for his extraordinarily deep faith, generosity and commitment to charitable causes. He served the Catholic Church as a member of the Knights of Malta, the Order of the Holy Sepulchre, the Knights of St. Gregory and the Papal Foundation. He served as a trustee of numerous charitable and educational organizations, including Delbarton School, Chestnut Hill College, the Tri-County Scholarship Fund and the St. Clare of Assisi Building Fund. He provided anonymous support to innumerable needy families, parishes and convents.

Frank is survived by his wife of 65 years, Patricia Crane Lynch, his sons Frank J. Lynch IV, Michael J. Lynch, Megan Lynch Green, and Carmel Lynch McGuckin. He is also survived by 13 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.

Frank lived a large, boisterous, rich and faithful life. His legacy will live on in many corners of the world, and his memory will be held dearly by his family and friends.

Services will be held Mount Olivet Cemetery, 12801 W. 44th Avenue, Wheat Ridge, Colorado 80033.

On Sunday, December 12, 2021, there will be a viewing form 4:00 to 6:00 PM and the rosary at 6:00. On Monday, December 13, 2021, at Mount Olivet there will be a funeral mass at 9:00 AM, internment to follow. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. John Vianney Theological Seminary, Development Office, PO Box 101360 Denver, Colorado, 80250. Website- https://sjvdenver.edu/support-sjv-today/ or Home Care & Hospice of the Valley, 823 Grand Avenue, #300 Glenwood Springs, Colorado 81601- Website https://hchotv.org .