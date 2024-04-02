Obituary: Gary Walker

12/18/1952-03/21/2024

Gary D. Walker died at his home in Eagle on March 21, with his beloved wife and children by his side.

He was born in upstate New York and spent his teen years hunting, camping, and skiing in the Adirondack Mountains. He joined the US Navy in 1972 and was deployed on the aircraft carrier USS Hancock.

Gary and his wife, Carol Walker, were married in Glenville, New York on February 18, 1978, and left for Colorado shortly after the wedding. In 1980 they moved to Avon and have made their home in the Eagle Valley for the past 44 years.

Gary was a contractor under the business names Mountain View Trim and Walker Building Company. He also worked as a supervisor for the Beck Building Company for several years. His mark has been left on many custom homes in Vail and Beaver Creek. He was a master craftsman.

Gary loved hunting and fishing. Along with his family, he spent many happy times camping, hiking, and skiing in the mountains of Colorado.

He is preceded in death by his father, Douglas Walker, and his brothers Steve and Scott. Gary leaves behind his wife Carol, daughter Kate Brooks (Justin), son Michael, grandchildren Sophia and Lucas Brooks, sisters Kim Struve (Peter) and Beth Thornhill (Kyle), brother Terry (Kelly), mother Ann Walker and many nieces and nephews.

Special thanks to the wonderful people with Shaw at Home and Hospice of the Valley for their care and support in his final days.

A Celebration of Life will be held for Gary on Friday, April 26, from 4-6 pm at the Brush Creek Pavilion in Eagle. Come and share a funny story about him.