Obituary: James Parmenter

James

Parmenter

March 10, 1952 – August 30, 2021

James “Jim” Lee Parmenter, 69, passed away peacefully at his home in Gypsum CO, August 30, 2021, after a 10 month battle with Anaplastic Thyroid Cancer.

He is preceded in death by both parents James “Buddy” & Florence Sherwood Parmenter. He is survived by his wife of 36 yrs, Marcia Reynolds Parmenter, daughter’s Jennifer Parmenter, Michelle and her husband Vince Stoltzfus, his grandchildren Tenley, Hayden, Kallie, Daisy, Tylee, and Ryder, his twin Vickie Higgins, many nieces & nephews.

Born in Denver CO, before his twin sister Vickie. Spent his school years in Pueblo CO. A 1970 honor’s graduate of South High, he continued his education at Boulder CU on a scholarship, majoring in Art & Electric Engineering. He moved to Eagle where he met and married his wife Marcia. They spent many happy years together in Gypsum CO. He worked for CQG in Glenwood Springs until retiring last year.

He loved nature, hiking, camping, bowling, skiing, 4 wheeling and riding his dirt bike. Enjoyed a BBQ and watching a Broncos football game with his friends. Loved to dance and taught country swing dance. Was a great artist with a very creative mind. A man with a kind and generous heart, always willing to lend a helping hand to a friend or a stranger. He always had a great attitude and faced life’s challenges with a smile on his face. His family always meant the world to him and he spent his last days loved, surrounded by his family and close friends. He will be greatly missed by all.