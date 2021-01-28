Obituary: John Richard “Jack” Woodhull

John Richard “

Jack” Woodhull

November 5, 1933 – January 16, 2021

Jack Woodhull died peacefully in his sleep on January 16, 2021, in Denver, Colorado. He was 87. For decades, Jack worked in the defense industry as president and chief executive officer of Logicon Inc. from 1969 to 1998. Jack led a full and vibrant life; his friends and family agree that between his intellect and wit, he gave this world “a damn good ride.”

Jack was born November 5, 1933, in La Jolla, California, to Mary Louise (Fahey) and John Richard Woodhull. Following his father’s untimely death on July 4, 1935, Jack’s mother remarried to Leonard Hostetler in 1937, later giving Jack two step siblings, James K. “Jimmy” Hostetler and Linda Fay Hostetler.

Jack was raised in Newport Beach, California, and attended Newport Harbor High School (’52). He graduated from the University of Colorado at Boulder (CU) with a B.S. in Physics (’57) and was a member of the Delta Tau Delta Fraternity. Jack met his wife, Barbara Adams, while they were both attending undergraduate school at CU. Jack served in the U.S. Navy as an Ensign in its Guided Missile Service Unit in Yorktown, Virginia. He was honorably discharged in 1959 as a Lieutenant and returned to CU to pursue a master’s degree in Applied Mathematics (’60). As a CU Alumnus, Jack served on the University of Colorado Foundation Board of Directors.

During Jack’s business career he was a member of the National Security Industrial Association and served on the boards of the YMCA of Metropolitan Los Angeles, Sunrise Medical, Inc., First Federal Savings and Bank of California, and Adams Business Forms. He was also a member of Young Presidents’ Organization (YPO), Chief Executives Organization (CEO), World Business Council, and a YPO Forum Group.

Jack had a lifelong passion for sailing, both in recreation and competition, finding much success that lasted more than fifty years. His boats were always named “Persephone,” after the Greek goddess who symbolizes the return to spring. Jack was also a surfer, avid skier and enjoyed playing golf. Jack spent much of his time in Vail, Colorado with his family enjoying winters and summers in the Rocky Mountains. Jack’s business and recreational successes were most importantly highlighted by the extraordinary and meaningful friendships he acquired throughout his life.

Jack was endlessly supportive and directly engaged in his children’s and grandchildren’s pursuits. He was proud of their accomplishments and encouraged them to continually strive for excellence, but he also taught them to have fun, creating extraordinary memories. Jack will be deeply missed by his entire family.

Jack is survived by his loving wife Barbara of 63 years, his daughter Elizabeth Woodhull Perkins and her husband Gregory Perkins, son John Adams Woodhull and his wife Nancy Woodhull, and grandchildren Katie, Woody, Jack, Patrick, Nick, Beck, and Matt. He is predeceased by his daughter Katherine Esterly Woodhull (1973).

At this time there will be no services due to Covid-19. We invite you to visit the website http://www.dignitymemorial.com to share your condolences, thoughts, and memories.

The family asks that in lieu of flowers please consider a donation in memory of Jack to Newport Harbor Sailing Foundation.