Obituary: Lori Anne Martinez

Lori Anne Martinez

Provided Photo

December 30, 1977 – October 18, 2021

Lori Anne Martinez, age 43 was born on December 30th, 1977 to Rachel and Harry Martinez. She attended Newland Elementary, Hamilton Middle School and Lincoln High School in Denver, Colorado. She and her family reside in Gypsum, Colorado. She passed in the company of her immediate family on October 18th, 2021 at Porter Hospital after a lengthy battle with Covid pneumonia. She was employed as an office manager and administrative assistant.

Lori is survived by her mother, Rachel, Husband Ben Gallegos, daughters Alexis age 22, Alyssa age 14, and son Derrick Gallegos age 11, and her family of brothers and sisters, Michael Arguello and spouse Gabriella, Mark A. Martinez, Ralph F. Martinez and spouse Tonya, Rick A. Martinez, Freddie W. Martinez and spouse Andrea, and numerous nieces and nephews. Lori was a stepmother to Dominic Joseph Sandoval, age 27, and spouse Rachel, and Grandmother to their children, Olivia 4 months, and son Juda age 2. She was also stepmother to Christopher Robert Shine, age 23.

She is predeceased by her father Harry F. Martinez, and daughter Angel Marie Cabriales.

Lori will be remembered as a joyful and outgoing personality, “the life of the party” who knew no strangers and endeared herself to all. Her life was totally dedicated to her husband, children and family. She had a passion for making the world’s best tamales, dancing, camping, boating and outdoor recreation and caring for others when in need.

Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life on Saturday, November 6, 2021 from 11:30AM to 4:30PM at Eagle Valley Senior High School, 641 Valley Road, Gypsum, Colorado 81637. Please wear Colorful clothing. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Go Fund Me Account at gofundme.com (Covid-19 financial help) or Click on the QR Code Below for the Link. Final arrangements are prepared by “A Better Place Funeral & Cremation” of Denver, CO. Website: https://www.abplace-funeral-cremation.com/obituaries/Lori-Martinez/