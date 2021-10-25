Obituary: Marilyn Greenspan

Marilyn Greenspan

June 21, 1937 – October 22, 2021

Marilyn Greenspan, 84, of Newport News, Virginia, Rockland County, New York, Edwards, Colorado and Augusta, Georgia died in her home, peacefully and in her sleep, on October 22, 2021.

Marilyn was born in Newport News, Virginia on June 21, 1937. She graduated valedictorian from Newport News High School and earned her bachelor’s degree at the University of Maryland. She moved to New York after graduating and met the love of her life, Warren Greenspan. Marilyn and Warren were married for 52 years. In 2005, the couple moved to Edwards, Colorado, where they settled in one place for the longest time of their married lives.

Marilyn made many long lasting friendships over the years. She worked as a secretary, trade journal editor and knitting instructor. She is remembered for her lively personality, undying loyalty and sharp intellect.

She is survived by her two children, Eliot Greenspan and Jody Ejnes; son-in-law Ted Ejnes; daughter-in-law Maria Jose Longhi; three grandchildren, Jake and Noah Ejnes and Fabrizio Longhi; her sister Harriet Dolin; extended family and many friends.