Obituary: Mike Tennant

Mike Tennant

January 30, 1945 – July 2, 2021

On July 2, 2021, Mike transitioned to his higher place in the stars after a month long list of complications from kidney failure at UCHealth, Denver. He fought a good fight and gave it everything he had, but his body just didn’t want to cooperate. He passed in the arms of his loved one, and was pain free and peaceful.

He is survived by his wife, Donna, his son, Cullen and wife Elizabeth, his stepson, Ryan Churchman, and wife, Victoria, and his step grandson, Rowan.

Through his early years of cowboying and rodeo, river guiding through the Grand Canyon, construction through Beck Builds, plus, 50 years of ski instruction with Vail Resorts Ski School, and more, he laid the groundwork for amazing friendships and experiences that he treasured his entire life. He lived life passionately! He will always be in our hearts and minds, and he will be remembered with love, laughter, generosity, and kindness.

Please join us in celebrating our friend, Mike Tennant! All are invited!

Sept.12,2021 at 1:00

Eagle Vail Pavilion, 538 Eagle Rd., Avon, Co