Obituary: Nicholas Larsen

Nicholas Larsen

February 21, 1981 – November 5, 2024

It is with deep sorrow that we announce the sudden, devastating passing of our beloved son, Nick Larsen, on November 5th, 2024. Nick unexpectedly passed away at his ranch in Kansas, and we are left with an irreplaceable hole in our hearts.

Nick was born on February 21st, 1981 in Janesville, Wisconsin. At 5 years old, the family moved to Huntington, Indiana, where Nick wrestled, coached by his Dad. He graduated in 1999 from Huntington North High School, where he was an accomplished golfer. Growing up, Nick developed a love of gardening influenced by his Mother, and after graduation, Nick started a landscaping company in Indiana. Then, in 2006, Nick followed his dreams and moved to Colorado. There he built a successful landscaping and estate management business called High Country Estate Management. Nick was incredibly passionate about providing exceptional service to his clients, and over the years, many clients turned to friends.

Nick’s thriving business allowed him to truly live the life he always dreamed of. Learning and experiencing the love of hunting early from his father, Nick never lost sight of his true, lifelong passion to hunt. This passion took him to enjoy hunts in Colorado, Kansas, Texas, and Wisconsin, where he developed lifelong friends and family. There aren’t many people who understood Nick’s intense drive for hunting, but he was lucky enough to find a small group who did. He was fortunate enough to own a ranch in Kansas alongside this inner circle. If you were lucky enough to be part of that circle, you knew that Nick was the glue that brought people together. He knew how to make people feel special, and would end every phone conversation with an “I love you.” Nick had an unmatched generosity and deep compassion and was always pushing others to be the best version of themselves. He enjoyed teaching others his knowledge of hunting and mentoring the future generations of hunters.

Nick is survived by his parents, George and Lynn Larsen, his sister, Crystal Burnau, brother-in-law, Colt Burnau, niece, Sinclair Burnau, nephew, Crue Burnau, his grandmother, Beverly Holman, and countless lifelong friends throughout the country. A special mention to Braiden Ward, whom Nick mentored, loved, and thought of as the son he never had.

You may have been born in Wisconsin, grew up in Indiana, lived and worked in Colorado, but

your home was Kansas. It brings us some peace knowing that you were in the place that you loved the most when God called you home. You may have left us far too soon, but the memories, the laughter, and the incredible people you brought together will carry on your legacy forever. We will all miss your bright smile, warm hug, and hearing about your latest hunting adventure. Now The Lone Wolf can kick his feet up by the fire and wait for the rest of us.

A celebration of life will be held on Monday, November 25th from 3-7pm at the UAW Local 2209 Union Hall at 5820 E 900 N, Roanoke, IN 46783. A second celebration will be held at a future date in Colorado as well.