Obituary: Peggy Viehland Fossett, June 10 1944, to Oct. 17, 2017

Peggy Viehland Fossett, age 73, of Carmel, California, formerly of Chicago, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017, at the Community Hospital of the Monterey Peninsula. She was born on June 10, 1944, in Missouri.

Peggy was a beloved wife, sister, cousin, aunt and friend to many people worldwide who remember her grace and strength through life's challenges and tragedy. She married businessman and adventurer Steve Fossett in 1968, and while shunning the media's spotlight, she enthusiastically supported his every venture.

Peggy was a native of St. Louis, Missouri. She attended Little Flower Catholic School and Brentwood High School and was an alumna of Webster University, where she earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in 1966. Peggy was a retired vice president at The First National Bank of Chicago. She was a dedicated and generous philanthropist.

Peggy provided immeasurable financial support to many worthwhile charitable organizations including Boy Scouts of America, Adler Planetarium, Webster University, Washington University, the International Music Foundation and Vail Valley Foundation. She was a member of the board of trustees at Webster University and was a life member of the Danforth Circle Chancellor's of William Greenleaf Eliot Society at Washington University. Peggy was also the Chairman and a founding member of the Peggy and Steve Fossett Foundation.

Peggy will be remembered for her sharp mind, beautiful smile and quick wit.