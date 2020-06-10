Obituary: Robert McMillan

Robert Woody McMillan September 9, 1936 – April 15, 2020

Robert was born in Richmond VA to the late C.H. and Anne W. McMillan, Robert shared time with his Uncle Henry Woody, owner of Woody Funeral Homes in Richmond VA. Robert (known by friends and loved ones as Bob) attended Massanutten Military Academy as a boy, School of Henry Longfellow as a teen, and Beaverton High school as a graduate in 1954.

Bob attended Stanford University in 1955 with studies in Philosophy, and joined Kappa Sigma Beta Zeta Fraternity. Bob earned his Mortuary of Science Degree in 1961 in Los Angeles. Then later, in Richmond VA, he earned a BA in Business and Economics in 1964. In 1971, At Denver University he achieved a Master Degree in Business Administration and joined Kappa Sigma Fraternity again, meeting his lifetime friend Roger Husbands, from Denver Colorado.

Bobs greatest job was entering the Army in 1956, serving as a soldier in (10th Special Forces Airborne) until 1959. Bob was a Parachutist – Marksman – (Rifle) – Sharpshooter (Pistol) and ended his reserve in 1965. While in Germany Bob meet his late loving wife Karola, her sister, late Ingrid and brother in law John Creel, a man who Bob would call his brother, lifetime friend, and Comrade of Army Special Forces along with the late Norbert and Sara Weber.

Bob moved to Richmond VA with his family to later become Vice President of the family business Woody Funeral Home. In 1969, Bob moved his loving wife Karola with their two daughters to Vail Colorado. In Vail he owned a local restaurant with his friend Roger Husbands and others called the Silver Buckle. Bob owned and worked his own paint and furnishing store called McMillan Furnishings. During this time, he met his lifetime friends Will Glasbrenner, Rupert, Conrad and Monica Oberlohr, George Weidmann, Micheal Hardy, and many others.

In 1985 Bob met Linda and Kristopher, and she became his cherished wife in 1986. They ventured to Hawaii where Bob again earned a degree as a Radar Observer at the U S Coast Guard Merchant Marine School. They enjoyed the experience of sunrises, sunsets, and the spirit of the island life to spark great beginnings to a lifelong relationship which would bring their families together.

Bob and Linda moved to New Smyrna Beach Florida in 1988 to enjoy more sunrise and sunsets. In New Smyrna Bob joined the Local Fire Station #21 earning a EMT Degree. In 1990-91 Bob received a Fire Fighter of the Year Award. This is after his participation in a memorable local restaurant fire, and the rescue of a beak-nose whale and her baby in front of his home. Bob enjoyed woodworking so began a business with great friend Willie Glasbrenner , making furniture, molds for Boston Whaler, an a design for a longboard skateboard named “The Woody”, for Orion Surfboards. He was a member of the Moose Lodge and local Boat and Ski Club for great fun and enjoyable cocktails.

Bob and Linda raised four children together from 2003-2020, Taylor, Daniel, Caitlyn, and Brysen. Bob enjoyed watching his children play soccer his presence was always known at the field from practice, high school games and across the state for travel leagues. Most importantly Bob was a giving and caring man some would say a Legend.

Bob loved his blessed life One moon – One Sun – One huge heart – One Go

He leaves behind: Children: Regina A (Buxman)and husband John of Colorado Ingrid McMIllan Ernst of Colorado,Taylor McMillan, Danial McMillan, Caitlyn McMillan, Brysen McMillan all of Florida Step Children: Bryan Norman and wife Robyn of Alabama, Elizabeth Norman of Florida, Stephan Norman, Kristopher Hardy of Colorado Grand Children: Arianna and Stefan Buxman of Colorado, Karina and Helena Ernst of Colorado, Madison Willis and sister Kristen Melton of Alabama, Alexander Norman of New Hampshire, Aiden Hardy of Indiana Great Grandchildren: Kamden and Karsyn Melton of Alabama Niece and Nephew: Lola Creel, Gregory and wife Jaye Creel of California Grand nephew: Ethan and Darren Creel of California

Family will be holding services July 12 at the beach in front of McMillan’s home 4610 Van Kleeck Dr., New Smyrna Beach Florida 32169. There will be a full honors military service at Cape Canaveral National Cemetery 5525 US1 Mims, Florida 32754. California and Colorado services yet to be determined.