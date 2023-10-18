Obituary: Roger Zastrow

Roger Zastrow

April 8, 1945 – September 30, 2023

Thank you Roger Lynn Zastrow for our life long love and partnership. Together we were great. You were my adventure and now Yantze, Zak and I will continue to honor you!!- Love Cookie (Diane)

Thank you Dad for building cars with me and teaching me about hydrogen sulfide. – Love Zak

Thank you Dad for always showing me the many lenses to see the world through that truly matter; compassion, curiosity, humbleness, acceptance, love of nature, selflessness and joy in the everyday little moments of life. You lived by example and not by talk. I promise with my actions, not just my words to continue your legacy of valuing all people you meet, from all walks of life and to always support one another. I promise to continue to learn from others because we all have our gifts, stories and ways to make each other’s lives as bright as Sirus in the sky.

If you have a story to tell about our Dad, husband, it would bring us such joy if you shared it with us. We would love to hear your experiences, things you learned and or funny moments you had, so that we can continue to create connections and help our dad’s light always shine. You can email your stories to rogerzastrow@gmail.com or send a letter to Glenwood Springs High School Att. Yantze Zastrow 1521 Grand Ave. Glenwood Springs CO 81601