Obituary: Sharon Doll

Sharon Doll

June 10, 1949 – August 27, 2021

Sharon Colleen Doll, a third generation Colorado native and longtime resident of Eagle County, passed away on August 27, 2021 at the age of 72 after a long battle with heart disease.

Sharon was born on June 10, 1949 in Glenwood Springs to Imogene Nottingham Doll and Frank Doll of Avon, Colorado. Frank Doll served in the United States Army and was stationed in Germany and Italy during Sharon’s youth. During that time, Sharon traveled throughout Europe, which she often spoke about fondly. The Doll family moved to California when they returned to the United States. After Sharon graduated high school, she stayed in California to attend nursing school and later worked as an LPN before returning to Avon, Colorado in the early 1980s.

Sharon then spent the remainder of her life in Eagle County. She lived in Avon, Colorado for over twenty years and later moved to Gypsum, Colorado where she lived until her passing. Sharon’s ancestors on both sides of her family were founding fathers of Avon and Gypsum. After her return to Colorado, she ran a successful wallpapering business before she left to pursue a career in property management and other retail opportunities.

Sharon took pleasure in camping throughout the Vail Valley and particularly enjoyed spending her summers at Piney Lake near Vail, Colorado. She also spent much of her free time at the Glenwood Pool and Hot Springs, which was her favorite retreat. Throughout her life she was always accompanied by a trusty canine companion. Sharon made many lifelong friendships and will be missed by many.

Sharon is survived by her sisters, Kathy Doll and Kent Kriehn of Edwards, Colorado and Patricia and Louis Medeiros of Laramie, Wyoming; her nephews Mathew Medeiros of Little Falls, New York and Levi Medeiros of Brighton, Colorado; maternal uncle, Jack Oleson of Eagle, Colorado; cousins April Nottingham of Eagle, Colorado, Buddy Doll of Eagle, Colorado; Charlynn Williams Knight of Eagle, Colorado, Mike Nottingham of Craig, Colorado, Edward Nottingham of Denver, Colorado, and Susan Nottingham of Burns, Colorado.

She is preceded in death by her beloved mother Imogene Nottingham Doll, father Frank Doll and sister, Carol Ann Doll.

The family of Sharon wishes to extend their sincere thanks to the doctors who treated her heart condition and the many friends who supported her throughout her life.

A memorial service will be scheduled and announced at a later date. Condolences and remembrances can be sent in care of Kathy Doll at P.O. Box 1001, Avon, CO 81620.