Obituary: Timothy Dundon
It is with deep sorrow and much love that we mourn the passing of Timothy Andrew Dundon, of Eagle,CO on June 5, 2020, at the age of 49 years.
He will be lovingly remembered by his cherished daughter, Margaret; mother, Linda Weaver Wynes; stepfather, Jack Wynes; stepmother, Jean Marie Dundon; sisters, Lisa Dundon and Kelley Powers (Tim); niece, Ariel Pickett; stepsiblings Christie Gleason (Tom), Sara Maher (Will), Tim Wynes (Debbie), and Jackie Wynes, as well as numerous other relatives and friends.
He was predeceased by his loving father, Michael Joseph Dundon.
Tim was a natural athlete, excelling in most sports. He started playing his first love, hockey, in his home town south of Buffalo, NY, at age 5. During those early hockey years he forged many lifelong friendships. He graduated from Canisius High School, Buffalo, NY, Class of 1988. In 1994, he ventured west to Colorado, where he fell in love with mountain life and his new community. Vail Valley is where he set down roots and where he welcomed his finest achievement – his daughter, Maggie. As she grew, so did his successful painting business. There he introduced trailblazing patented products that helped protect shake shingle homes from fire and another that could reverse sun damage to expensive metal window frames.
Tim was a friend to all and had a wonderful sense of humor. He did excellent impressions and was a fantastic toast master, storyteller and joke teller. He loved his family fiercely and made friends easily. He enjoyed snowboarding, music, reading, hiking with his dogs, skiing, and cooking for friends. Olé!
A Memorial Service and Celebration of Life will be held in Buffalo, NY at a later date.
