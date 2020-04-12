Obituary: Robert Eldon Ward
Robert Eldon Ward of Gypsum, Colorado, lost his fight against cancer on April 1, 2020, at the age of 34. Robert was born September 27, 1985, in Delta, Colorado, to Teresa and Lonnie Ward. He had six siblings.
Robert graduated from Red Canyon High school in 2004. He loved the outdoors, camping, hunting, fishing, four-wheeling, horseback riding and anything that involved being outdoors. He lived life on the edge and kept things interesting. Robert didn’t have much, but he’d give you the shirt off his back if you needed it. He had the biggest heart and made everyone around him laugh.
Robert is survived by his parents, Teresa Dunghan and Lonnie Ward. His children, Layne and Jayden Ward. His brothers, Travis Ward, Troy Brown, Douglas Eberhard and Jayden Ward. His sisters, Dana Valles and Nicole Watson. His brother-in-law, LeRoy Valles, and his sister-in-law, Piper Ward. His grandma, Bonnie Ward. His aunts, Debbie Eachus, Tina Ward and Ramona Clymo. His uncles, Randy Ward and Lonnie Eachus. His cousins, Danny and Dustin Eachus, Autumn Pavilanis and Gwen Clymo, and many nieces, nephews and friends.
Robert was preceded in death by his grandparents, Frank Ward and Robert and Yvonne Ashurst.
Support Local Journalism
A Robert Ward memorial fund has been set up at GoFundMe.
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Vail, Beaver Creek and Eagle Valley make the Vail Daily’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
H-2B visa workers for Vail Resorts unsatisfied with company’s coronavirus response
The workers’ top complaint is the fact that Vail Resorts has an obligation to book them travel home, and had a feasible window to get them home between the company’s March 17 decision to cease operations due to the coronavirus outbreak, and the workers’ home country border closing on March 22.
See more