Obituary: Robert Eldon Ward

Robert Eldon Ward of Gypsum, Colorado, lost his fight against cancer on April 1, 2020, at the age of 34. Robert was born September 27, 1985, in Delta, Colorado, to Teresa and Lonnie Ward. He had six siblings.

Robert graduated from Red Canyon High school in 2004. He loved the outdoors, camping, hunting, fishing, four-wheeling, horseback riding and anything that involved being outdoors. He lived life on the edge and kept things interesting. Robert didn’t have much, but he’d give you the shirt off his back if you needed it. He had the biggest heart and made everyone around him laugh.

Robert is survived by his parents, Teresa Dunghan and Lonnie Ward. His children, Layne and Jayden Ward. His brothers, Travis Ward, Troy Brown, Douglas Eberhard and Jayden Ward. His sisters, Dana Valles and Nicole Watson. His brother-in-law, LeRoy Valles, and his sister-in-law, Piper Ward. His grandma, Bonnie Ward. His aunts, Debbie Eachus, Tina Ward and Ramona Clymo. His uncles, Randy Ward and Lonnie Eachus. His cousins, Danny and Dustin Eachus, Autumn Pavilanis and Gwen Clymo, and many nieces, nephews and friends.

Robert was preceded in death by his grandparents, Frank Ward and Robert and Yvonne Ashurst.

A Robert Ward memorial fund has been set up at GoFundMe.