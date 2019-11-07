Obituary: Rudy Frausto

Our beloved Rudy Frausto went to be with the Lord on Nov. 1. He was a husband to Diana Lopez, and a father to Claudine, Rodney, BJ, Rudy Jr. and, Carlene. Not only was he a father, he was a grandfather, great grandfather, brother, Uncle, Nino and a friend. He will be greatly missed by everyone he affected.

There will be a memorial service on Nov. 9 at 2 p.m. at New Life Assembly of God. A reception dinner will follow for all his loved ones who would like to attend.