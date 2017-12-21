 VIDEO: Snow starting to fall on top of Vail Mountain | VailDaily.com

On the Hill is brought to you by The Steadman Clinic and the Steadman Philippon Research Institute

VIDEO: Vail Daily On the Hill correspondent John LaConte reports from the beginner area at the top of the Eagle Bahn Gondola on Thurday, Dec. 21, 2017, as snowflakes are starting to fall on Vail Mountain.