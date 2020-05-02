Open for Business: The Back Bowl

OPEN FOR BUSINESS In an effort to keep the community informed, the Open for Business feature will profile local businesses working through the coronavirus crisis. You can find a list of businesses that are operating, including their hours and offerings, at vaildaily.com. To be featured as a business profile, email Tricia Swenson at In an effort to keep the community informed, the Open for Business feature will profile local businesses working through the coronavirus crisis. You can find a list of businesses that are operating, including their hours and offerings, at vaildaily.com. To be featured as a business profile, email Tricia Swenson at tswenson@vaildaily.com

Name of business: The Back Bowl

Physical address: 50 Chambers Ave., Eagle, Colorado

Phone number: 970-328-2695

Email: info@thebackbowl.com

Support Local Journalism Donate



Website: thebackbowl.com

What goods or services are you offering at this time?

Bowling, billiards, arcade and takeout dining.

How have you adjusted to serve your customers during these unprecedented times?

We’ve set up protocols for meeting and exceeding Eagle County’s Phase 1 health and safety standards with added precautions for additional sanitizing of balls, shoes and all other high touch surfaces between uses by customers. To maintain social distancing, no more than five bowlers will be allowed on a lane and no more than 10 bowlers every four lanes. For this reason, we will highly encourage reservations to facilitate adhering to these requirements.

How can the community support you?

Come out and enjoy bowling again! Call ahead for details and to reserve your time slot from 4-9 p.m. daily. We also have an expansive takeout menu at the Bowlmor Café, with service from 5-9 p.m. daily.

What’s the best source to keep up to date with your offerings?

Go to our website, thebackbowl.com, or visit our Facebook page (you can link directly from our website). Or just give us a call.

What’s the response been?

The new Public Order just began April 27, so we have only been open for bowling since then and have limited response time thus far. Messages posted from customers on Facebook are both supportive and critical of reopening for bowling in Phase 1. We realize we will have to work hard to help our customers feel safe when they bowl.

What are your plans going forward as the “new normal” evolves?

We have a large venue, so social distancing, with whatever occupancy limitations are imposed by Eagle County Department of Public Health, should not be a problem for both bowling now and for dining in our restaurant/bar when that part of our business will be allowed to reopen in Phase 2 of the Eagle County reopening order.