PHOTO GALLERY: Red Sandstone Elementary Color Run for last day of school in Vail
Students had a penny war to see which class could raise the most money. The winners were able to dowse their teachers in color. All the money raised goes towards annual subscriptions at the school such as Project Wisdom, Brainpop and more.
Eagle Valley
FBI holding pair in connection with attempted Edwards bank robberies
Craig Dickson and Karen Sophia Hyatt, 33, are in Front Range jails for their alleged role in the attempted robberies of the Wells Fargo bank and the U.S. Bank at the Riverwalk in Edwards. Dickson is in the Douglas County jail while Hyatt is in the Adams County jail, both as a courtesy for the FBI, according to state court documents.