Pink Vail hosting team fundraising challenge through Tuesday

This year’s Pink Vail won’t take place like it traditionally does, with riders all gathering in costume at Vail Mountain. Participants are encouraged to pick one of the three days March 26-28 to ski at their local mountain in support of Pink Vail. (Chris Dillman

cdillman@vaildaily.com)

In December, organizers of Pink Vail — the world’s biggest ski day to conquer cancer — announced the 10th anniversary event this year would be the last. In close to a decade, Pink Vail has raised over $5 million for the local Shaw Cancer Center.

“The decision to make this the last year of Pink Vail was not an easy one to make,” organizers wrote in an email to participants in December. “While Pink Vail will look different this year because of the ongoing presence of COVID-19, we are excited to share the undeniable Pink Vail spirit during the 10th anniversary event.”

The final Pink Vail event will be March 26-28, encouraging skiers and snowboarders to take to their local mountains one of the three days in support of Pink Vail.

From Tuesday to Tuesday, Feb. 9, Pink Vail is hosting its Team Challenge. The team that raises the most funds during this week will win a 10th anniversary Pink Vail team pack, including hats, bandanas, goggle covers and more.

With last year’s event canceled due to COVID-19, overall fundraising dollars from 2020 will count toward a participant’s 2021 fundraising.

“We are proud of the incredible growth the event has experienced during the past decade, well beyond what we had envisioned,” organizers wrote in December.

For more information, to join/create a team or to purchase Pink Vail gear, visit http://www.pinkvail.com.