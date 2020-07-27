Ivanka Trump visits Rocky Mountain National Park to celebrate Great American Outdoors Act

Ivanka Trump, senior advisor and daughter to President Donald Trump, speaks Thursday on the eastern side of Rocky Mountain National Park to celebrate the passing of the Great American Outdoors Act through Congress. The president is expected to sign the act.

Courtesy Jonah Landy

Grand Lake’s mayor pro tem represented the town during Ivanka Trump’s visit to the eastern side of Rocky Mountain National Park on Thursday.

Trump, who is both senior advisor and daughter to the president, came to Rocky along with Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt to celebrate the passing of the Great American Outdoors Act through Congress.

Mayor Pro Tem Jonah Landy was at the event just a month after Grand Lake Mayor Steve Kudron attended a similar occasion on the eastern side of Rocky with second lady Karen Pence.

The Great American Outdoors Act has made its way through the House and the Senate with strong bipartisan support. The act will guarantee the Land and Water Conservation Fund is fully funded, along with providing an additional $1.9 billion per year for five years to address the backlog of maintenance on public lands.

Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt speaks Thursday at Rocky to celebrate the Great American Outdoors Act, which is expected to soon be signed by President Donald Trump. The act gives more funding to federal lands like Rocky.

Courtesy Jonah Landy

New Edwards plan waiting on water

“That helps with the backdated maintenance that needs to happen along with improving and increasing campsites,” Landy said. “It’s more access for people that want to go to the park.”

President Donald Trump is expected to sign the bill in the coming week.

“We are extremely excited for this upcoming bill to be passed by Trump and excited to see all the benefits that Grand Lake and surrounding communities as well as residents and guests will be able to enjoy,” Landy added.