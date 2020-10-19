Presidential Candidate 2020 Q&A: Don Blankenship

Q: Could you please give a brief introduction of your background and qualifications?

Don Blankenship is a coal miner who rose to become CEO of Massey Energy Company. Blankenship is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants’ Business and Industry Hall of Fame; Tug Valley Mining Institute Hall of Fame. He also serves as a director of the Center for Energy and Economic Development, a director of the National Mining Association, Mission West Virginia Inc, and was on the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors. A graduate of Marshall University and a Certified Public Accountant, Blankenship still calls West Virginia home but spends a lot of his time in Nevada. He has two grown children and five grandchildren.

Q: How many states have you on their ballot? If you’d like, please expand on any near-wins, near-losses or other notable experiences.

21 states have the Constitution Party on the ballot, with 7 states certifying us as a write in candidate. NY and CA will be added in the next few days.

Q: What are the main objectives of your platform?

Blankenship said, “I am running for President to let people know how dire the American situation is and what must be done to fix it. We cannot survive as a country if we do not stop the Republican and Democrat nonsense.” There has never been a more important time for America to consider a third party candidate for President. We need to have honest conversations, we need real debate, and we don’t need artificial drama. We need fearless discussions rooted in intelligence and facts.

Q: What do you offer that is unique from the two main party candidates?

Blankenship calls is plan The Third Way Plan for America. His plan has three principles: Equality, Ethics, and Exactness. Said Blankenship, “Americans must stand up for right versus wrong, not Republican versus Democrat. If we follow my THIRD WAY we can get back to solving problems for ordinary Americans, instead of worrying if it makes the two major political parties and their corporate media sponsors happy.”

Q: First 90 days in office, what would you do?

Equality – We must remove all laws that discriminate, provide privilege or imply that all Americans are not equal. Public figures must be allowed to openly discuss these problems if we are to fix them.

Ethics – We must return to a nation of laws. We must hold Members of Congress to at least as strict compliance with the law as we do American businesses and businessmen. Conflicts of interest, improper behavior, and waste cannot be tolerated.

Exactness – Americans must be made aware that they cannot rely on the media for truthful information. Corporations need to exert less control over American media organizations so that we have more access to truthful sources. Corporate support of Congress and their PACs hide the truth in America and what Congress does to harm average Americans.