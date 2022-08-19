Prep notebook: Devils softball crushes Aspen

Vail Mountain School opened up the season Aug. 5 at the Cedaredge Invitational.

Adriana Gillett/Courtesy photo

Softball > The Eagle Valley girls softball team used an 11-run first inning to take care of Aspen on Thursday in Gypsum, routing the Skiers 16-0 in a three-inning game. Aspen only managed one hit, while the Devils had five players achieve multi-hit performances. Sophomore Ellia Blakey led the way with three stolen bases and three scored runs.

Eagle Valley’s Mattie Hobbs struck out the side in both innings she pitched, with Phedre Kempton allowing one hit and striking out three in one inning of work for the save.

Eagle Valley improved to 3-1 while Aspen started its season 0-1. The Devils face Middle Park in Granby on Thursday.

Golf > Vail Valley’s prep golf teams are up and running, with Eagle Valley, Vail Mountain School and Battle Mountain contesting tournaments in Cedaredge, Aurora, Delta and Aspen to start the season.

VMS snagged the Devil’s Thumb Tournament team win on Aug. 18 in Delta. Felix Gruner shot a 70 and Tiki Jaffe shot 77 to propel the Gore Rangers. VMS was 16 shots clear of Steamboat Springs in second place.

Cedaredge Invitational team scores – Aug. 5 Top 10 teams Basalt – 229 Summit – 254 Grand Junction – 255 Aspen – 262 Fruita Monument – 263 Vail Mountain – 264 Telluride – 265 Battle Mountain – 272 Moffat County – 279 10. Central Grand Junction – 282

A week prior, Everett Gillet led the way at the Sun Devil Invitational, shooting a 72 on the Aurora course. Jaffe (74), Gruner (78) and Carter Gillett (83) rounded out the team scores for Vail Mountain.

Sun Devil Invitational team scores – Aug. 10 Top 10 teams Arapahoe – 216 Cheyenne Mountain – 217 Cherry Creek – 221 Kent Denver – 223 Vail Mountain – 224 Colorado Academy – 225 Grand Junction Tigers, Kent Denver 2, Grandview (tied 10. Montrose, Regis Jesuit (tied) – 230

Eagle Valley was the top-placing local team at the Skiers Invitational on Aspen on Monday. The Devils placed fourth, with VMS close behind in fifth, just five shots back. The Huskies wound up 11th.

Skiers Invitational team scores – Aug. 15 Top 10 teams Steamboat Springs – 225 Colorado Academy – 227 Aspen – 239 Eagle Valley – 242 Vail Mountain – 247 Basalt – 247 Gunnison – 253 Summit – 254 Salida – 254 Aspen 2 – 265

Devils Thumb Golf Tournament team scores – Aug. 18 Top 10 teams Vail Mountain – 230 Steamboat Springs – 246 Moffat County – 258 Telluride – 259 Coal Ridge – 260 Rifle – 264 Aspen – 272 Montrose, Meeker (tied) – 273 10. Delta – 275

Tennis > Vail Christian boys tennis — which includes athletes from all of the valley schools — kicked off its 2022 season with a dominant performance at home against 5A Smoky Hill on Thursday. The Saints won all three singles matches and went 3-for-4 in doubles against the Buffaloes at Bill Wright Tennis Center in Vail.

“It’s fun to play at a high level where you’re winning matches,” said coach J.D. Webster. “These guys are definitely doing that.”

“We still have a long way to go; it’s the first match of the season and there’s still a lot of work to be done, especially as we play those top-10 teams. That’s really are where our eyes are set — that we’re ready to go for regionals and we’re ready to go for states.”

Webster said the goal for the year is to improve upon the team’s 13th-place finish at last year’s state tournament .

“We’re putting the hard work in now. There’s players learning how to compete at the next level; no matter what level they’re playing at,” he said.

“It’s a lot of fun to watch these guys win their first match with big smiles on their faces. I’m really proud of our guys.”

Vail Christian travels to Golden on Aug. 23 and plays in the Centaurus Varsity Invitational Aug. 26.