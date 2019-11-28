Ready for Colorado Gives Day? Here are the local nonprofits seeking support

Editor’s note: The Vail Daily is running profiles of local nonprofits that are participating in Eagle County Gives Day, in tandem with Colorado Gives Day, on Dec. 10. Colorado Gives Day is an annual statewide movement to celebrate and increase philanthropy in Colorado through online giving. Donate online at http://www.eaglecogives.org or schedule your donation in advance.

Red Ribbon Project

More than two decades ago, Red Ribbon Project was founded as an HIV/AIDS support group. Just as our valley has changed, RRP has also evolved to provide a different kind of support: We provide comprehensive, age-appropriate sexual health education to children in Eagle County so they can make healthy, safe choices.

Red Ribbon Project is a powerful nonprofit that positively impacts young people through classes and conversations. More than a one-time workshop, RRP builds relationships with young people. Classes start in fifth grade with a conversation about maturation. Each year, the classes build to talk about consent, puberty and healthy relationships. The programs give students a safe place to ask questions and receive accurate answers, feeling validated and knowing there are no stupid questions.

Ultimately, Red Ribbon Project empowers young people in making smart choices that enhance their futures. The in-school sexual health programs start the conversation, but parents, caregivers and other trusted adults continue the conversations at home.

The efforts of RRP have paid off: Between 2008 and 2017, teen birth rates dropped a whopping 79 percent in Eagle County. While birth rates have hovered around 30 per year, in 2017 only 15 teens gave birth.

In 2018, we worked with 2,369 youth in classes throughout Eagle County.

Twice per year, we offer free confidential HIV testing. More than 110 people take advantage of this service, helping keep Eagle County a safe and healthy community.

For more information: Visit http://www.RedRibbonProject.org or call 970-827-5900.

Vail Valley Mountain Trails Alliance

The Vail Valley Mountain Trails Alliance (VVMTA) is the leading advocate for soft surface trails in Eagle County.

In 2019, the Adopt A Trail program included 686 volunteers performing over 2,300 hours of trail maintenance, removing 2,000 pounds of trash, covering over 200 miles of trail, and restoring 15,653 feet of trail.

The VVMTA opened the Everkrisp Trail in the summer of 2019. Additionally, the VVMTA is leading the Minturn Bike Park planning and construction and also completed a significant re-route on the North Trail.

The VVMTA’s mission is to maintain, educate, advocate for, and build sustainable non-motorized soft surface trails while conserving the natural environment of Eagle County and our public lands. We promote stewardship of our public lands, sustainable trail building practices and a balance between recreation and conservation. We maintain that trails contribute to the quality of life and economic vitality of the community.

The VVMTA manages trail advocacy programs, coordinates and trains volunteers, educates trail users, organizes events, and contributes its talents, guidance and time to support local land managers in various trail initiatives.

Your donation to the Eagle County Trail Fund supports programs, events, and operations including:

Adopt A Trail & wildlife trail ambassadors

Improved sustainability and user experience of trails

Local and regional trail planning

Trail crew leader and volunteer training

Community events

Organization operations

Public lands access and advocacy

For more information: Visit: vvmta.org or contact Ernest Saeger, executive director, at ernest@vvmta.org.

HomeCare & Hospice of the Valley

HomeCare & Hospice of the Valley cares for you while recovering from medical treatment or Illness, and restores dignity and comfort when you are living with a life-limiting disease. Compassion and comfort are our foundation as we recognize and honor everyone’s dignity.

Home Health Care provides quality care, so patients remain at home while recovering from a surgical procedure or who require assistance in disease management. Studies show patients recover faster in the comfort of their own home.

Palliative care offers an array of services focused on the quality of life, symptom management, emotional wellbeing, and caregiver needs.

Hospice is an approach in end-of-life care that believes that individuals with life-limiting medical conditions should be made as comfortable as possible physically, emotionally, socially and spiritually.

Homemaking and companion care allows those with health challenges to remain at home and maintain an independent, safe, and enjoyable lifestyle. This includes shopping and meal preparation, medication reminders and basic household errands.

Grief and bereavement services respond specifically to the needs of individuals and families coping with death, loss and grief. Our grief and bereavement staff members provide the guidance and support needed to help sort through thoughts and feelings people often experience after a loss.

In 2019, we provided hospice, grief and bereavement services totaling over $80,000. Your support will help our neighbors who need these services.

For more information: Visit: http://hchotv.org/ or call 970-930-6009.

Children’s Garden of Learning

Children’s Garden of Learning in a Reggio Emilia-inspired preschool serving the Eagle County community. Children’s Garden believes children are strong, capable individuals, full of potential and curiosity. We strive to create an environment that encourages discovery, problem-solving, social interaction, and collaboration between children, parents, and teachers.

Children's Garden strives to create an environment that encourages discovery, problem-solving, social interaction, and collaboration.

For more information: Visit https://childrensgarden-vail.com/ or call 970-476-1420.

CASA of the Continental Divide

When abuse and neglect occur in a child’s home, far-reaching and detrimental effects on the child’s physical, emotional, and mental health occur, greatly impacting their overall well-being and future. The core of CASACD’s programming in Eagle County is to provide a positive intervention in the lives of children when it is most needed.

Programming consists of child advocacy in abuse and neglect cases and the launch of a truancy advocacy program in January 2020. The truancy program greatly expands your opportunity to support positive intervention in the lives of Eagle County’s most vulnerable citizens, the children.

CASACD's programming in Eagle County seeks to provide a positive intervention in the lives of children when it is most needed.

CASA volunteer advocates spend time in direct contact with each child assigned to the CASA program. They get to know the child, provide a voice for their future, help them receive services and/or counseling and get engaged in meaningful activities. CASA volunteers ensure the child’s well-being and best interests are heard in all court proceedings, foster care placements and reunification plans with their parents or primary caregivers. Every child deserves a safe and permanent home.

For more information: Visit http://www.mtncasa.org. For additional information about how you can help youth or become a volunteer, contact Cathy Hyde at 970-513-9390 or cathy.hyde@mtncasa.org.

Education Foundation of Eagle County

Support the Education Foundation of Eagle County and contribute to the betterment of education in our unique mountain community through in-school enrichment for the arts, music, and STEM. Ensure students have equitable access to mental health support services including prevention and resiliency programs in a day in age where digital relationship reign and personal connections need to be cultivated. Elevate efforts to recognize top educators who go above and beyond in the classroom daily. And, provide vital professional development opportunities to improve the quality of education in our local schools.

The Education Foundation of Eagle County’s annual Project Funway event raises funds for the teachers and students of Eagle County.

As the education watchdog in this community, EFEC advocates for the needs of our students and teachers to ensure schools are safe, classrooms are advanced, needs are equitably served, and our community is informed.

Specific gifts to EFEC serve targeted needs. Examples include: $500 funds 12 guitars for school music programs, or provides research-based instructional math intervention resources for elementary and middle school classrooms. $1,000 funds a “creekside classroom” for middle and elementary school environmental learning, or supports a high school student-based, diversity-focused Wellness Week initiative, or sends a teacher to the Science Teacher Association’s National Conference. $2,500 funds biotechnology lab equipment for high school labs, or sends students from three local middle schools to the Science Olympiad, or funds a dedicated desktop computer for digital media art programs in a K-12 classroom. Your gift has a great impact when you choose EFEC.

For more information: Visit efec.org.

Eagle River Watershed Council

The Eagle River is the lifeblood of our valley. It drives our economy by providing the rapids our active visitors and locals course down and the pools from which our trout taunt anglers. Our resorts pull from its waters to make snow, and we all drink its fresh-tasting waters.

Founded in 2004 with a mission to advocate for the health and conservation of the Upper Colorado and Eagle River basins through research, education and projects, Eagle River Watershed Council is here to protect our streams and these values for generations to come.

Annually, we collect and assess over 5,000 points of water quality data to identify emerging threats. This important public resource is available at erwc.wqcourier.com.

Our Watershed Wednesday series engages more than 400 people each year with tours, films, panel discussions and presentations that get people thinking and talking about different water issues — from local to global. We also coordinate the Eagle River Water Festival, where local fifth graders spend the day learning about water through lively activities.

Every year we implement restoration projects that remove noxious weeds, plant drought-tolerant, native trees and plants along our streams, and reduce erosion and sediment. We also coordinate the Community Pride Highway Cleanup each spring and the Eagle River Cleanup in fall where 1,000 volunteers help us remove more than 34,000 pounds of trash from our streams and highways.

For more information: Visit http://www.erwc.org.

Mountain Youth

Mountain Youth worked with more than 3,000 young people last year. As the sought-after family resource, we provide age-appropriate education on challenging topics. Young people and their parents ask us hundreds of questions and we provide thoughtful, accurate answers to create conversations. As the world around us changes, we bring evidence-based answers — youth know they can trust us.

Over the course of our 18-year history, life in the Eagle River Valley has changed. Over the past year, we’ve changed. We met with community partners, engaged young people and talked with behavioral health specialists. We listened as we transitioned from Eagle River Youth Coalition to Mountain Youth. The need for our services is increasing every year. All of the programs we provide are offered free of charge. Our commitment to families in Eagle County is steadfast.

Our programs include:

Valley’s Voice, a youth-led, adult-supported leadership and advocacy program that gives young people a voice in programs and policies that impact them.

Life Skills for Students are age-appropriate classes on substance use prevention strategies, coping and communication skills, resiliency and mindfulness.

Safe Driving will decrease incidents of distracted, drunk or high driving. The robust campaign includes in-school classes, responsible retailer association, improved transportation options and Namastay Sober yoga and fitness programs.

Eat Chat Parent provides education to teachers, coaches and parents. Nationally-renowned experts break down tough topics and encourage families to work, and talk, together before problems arise.

Healthy Kids Colorado Survey & Social Norms ensure the accurate reflection of youth behaviors and attitudes. Results identify needs, strengths and trends over the past decade.

For more information: Visit http://www.MountainYouth.org or call 970-949-9250.

Vail Health Foundation

Vail Health Foundation is working to advance Vail Health’s mission to provide superior health services with compassion and exceptional outcomes.

Recently, Vail Health committed $60 million over the next 10 years to Eagle Valley Behavioral Health, a new nonprofit leading a community collaboration to transform the Eagle Valley’s behavioral health system.

We are partnering with emergency responders, Eagle County Schools, and other community organizations that are already invested in serving the community and providing services. Some of these organizations include Hope Center, SpeakUp ReachOut, Bright Futures, Mountain Youth and Early Childhood Partners to name a few. EVBH is not replacing the care it provides, but rather amplifying its programs that meet our identified gaps of care throughout the Eagle River Valley.

We have already seen an impact, from how we handle crisis response from 911 calls to adding 10 counselors in Eagle County Schools who are addressing behavioral issues in our youth. We are only getting started. Six key initiatives and strategies have been identified:

A cross-functional behavioral health facility

Provider access and capacity

System coordination and transformation

Prevention and education

Crisis response and transition services

School-based services

For more information: Visit eaglevalleybh.org.

Roundup River Ranch

When the late actor Paul Newman started the SeriousFun Children’s Network (formerly Hole in the Wall Gang Camps) it was with the idea that each camp would be a place for kids with serious illnesses to “raise a little hell” while spending time in a worry-free, zero price tag environment. Roundup River Ranch is located in the Vail Valley on the Colorado River and is part of Paul Newman’s original vision.

Roundup River Ranch is where children with serious illnesses can take a break from being “a patient” and enjoy being a kid. Roundup River Ranch serves children ages 5-17 from Colorado and the surrounding Rocky Mountain region who have been diagnosed with a serious illness and their awesome families. Diagnoses include but are not limited to gastrointestinal and kidney conditions, heart transplants and conditions, cancer, blood disorders, neurological conditions, and other serious illnesses.

Campers at Roundup River Ranch enjoy a performance from Bravo! Vail musicians in 2018.

Campers receive comprehensive, individualized medical care in a state-of-the-art facility stocked with all the medical equipment and supplies needed to provide urgent, emergent, and routine pediatric care. Care is delivered by a diverse group of medical professionals who leave their lab coats and scrubs behind to join the medical team at camp.

Every year, hundreds of volunteers and generous donors make camp possible. Colorado residents who donate to Roundup River Ranch may be eligible to receive an additional 50% state income tax credit through the Colorado Child Care Contribution Tax Credit. Please get involved in a way that is most meaningful to you.

For more information: Visit http://www.RoundupRiverRanch.org