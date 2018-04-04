Red Cliff elects Spears as Mayor, eliminates term limits

Jake Spears was elected Mayor of Red Cliff on Tuesday, April 3, receiving 35 votes.

Town of Red Cliff voters also approved the elimination of term limits on town board members by a margin of 29 to 12.

Behind Spears were Tom Henderson and Duke Gerber, who each received 31 votes.

The idea to eliminate of term limits was also voted on in Red Cliff's 2016 election, where it failed. The small town has less than 300 registered voters and often times town board members are appointed after failing to attract enough candidates to fill out town board seats after board members are forced to leave the board due to term limits. Rather than being forced to appoint board members, the board – which voiced support of for elimination of term limits – felt it would be better to eliminate the term limits on those who have volunteered to serve.