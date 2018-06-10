Sheriff seeking three men speeding from the area of latest Vail Valley wildland fire, as the fire started

The Sheriff’s Office is seeking three men for questioning seen speeding from the Wolcott gun range area after the fire started. All three are described as white males with long hair. They were in a red and white truck and a white sedan. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office or Eagle County Crime Stoppers at 970-328-TIPS.

WOLCOTT — The Sheriff's Office wants to speak with three males who they say were in the area of the Bocco fire when it was first sparked.

The three are identified as white males with long hair. They were driving a red and white truck. A white sedan was also seen leaving the area at a high rate of speed around the same time. One of these males was wearing an orange shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Eagle County Sheriff's Office or Eagle County Crime Stoppers.

The fire had grown to more than 415 acres by 9 a.m. Sunday, June 10.

Several crews from around the region rallied to help fight the fire amid the dry and windy conditions.

Started near the gun range

The Eagle County Sheriff's Office confirmed Saturday afternoon that the fire started near the Wolcott gun range.

The Bocco fire is burning on both Bureau of Land Management and sparsely populated private land.

Law enforcement authorities are regulating traffic along State Highway 131 north out of Wolcott, the Sheriff's Office said.

The Edwards Interfaith Chapel opened Saturday afternoon for evacuees of the Alkaline Subdivision, and the Eagle County Fairgrounds is available for large animals that need to be evacuated.

Red Flag warning

The National Weather Service has issued a "red flag" fire weather warning for Sunday, June 10. That means it's a really, really good day to not burn anything. A combination of low humidity, stout winds and warm temperatures mean that any fire that sparks could get out of control quickly.

The most recent warning is one of several one-day warnings issued so far in this dry, warm, windy spring season. Despite those warnings, fire officials in Eagle County have yet to impose fire restrictions. That means campfires are allowed and agricultural burning permits will be issued — although those permits aren't valid on red flag days.

Fire officials also offered these recommendations for preventing wildland fires:

• Campers need to be sure their campfires are fully extinguished. This can be accomplished by "drown, stir and feel." Douse the fire, stir the ashes and then feel with the back of your hand to make sure it is cold. Be sure to turn over any burnt wood to wet both sides and wet the area around the fire. If it is too hot to touch, then it is too hot to leave.

• When towing vehicles, check to see that no chains or parts are dragging. Check the air pressure in all tires, and if you get a flat tire, stop immediately. Driving on a tire rim will create sparks that can ignite a fire. Do not park vehicles in dry grass. Hot exhaust pipes can start a fire that you will not see until it is too late.

• Practice fire prevention when shooting firearms. Place targets on gravel or dirt. Do not use steel targets. Use lead ammunition only. Do not use tracer rounds or explosive targets. Keep water or an extinguisher close by while shooting.

Staff Writer Randy Wyrick can be reached at 970-748-2935 and rwyrick@vaildaily.com.