Space potatoes, a suspicious van and a farcical task force: Behind the scenes of Colorado’s mystery drone investigation

Chasing drones through a Nebraska field, deputies discovered odd brown cylinders wrapped in green meshing nestled in the dirt.

They were slightly bigger than a man’s shoe, and deputies described them as “space potatoes.”

Field tests for meth were conducted. Bulletins were issued to sheriff’s offices in two states. Could the drones have dropped them?

These space potatoes “were found being dropped from the drones in Nebraska,” Kit Carson County Sheriff Tom Ridnour wrote on Jan. 2 to neighboring sheriffs. “They have no idea what it is … The FBI does not think whatever it is is dangerous.” The next morning, Ridnour sent a follow-up message.

The space potatoes weren’t nefarious packages dropped from mysterious drones. They were SOILPAM Tracklogs used in farming to fill irrigation ruts in fields.

