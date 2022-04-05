Spring musicals set for this weekend

The Homestake Peak School presents “High School Musical” at 6:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.

Homestake Peak School/Courtesy photo

Local drama clubs have been busy prepping the stage for their annual spring performances. At Homestake Peak School, the theme is literally “the show must go on” for its performance of “High School Musical.” The spring musical almost didn’t happen this year, but with the help of some unlikely members of the staff and the community, they are pulling the performance off.

“One of the musical numbers is called, “We’re All in This Together’ and it really became our rally song because there were so many people that stepped up to make this happen,” said Stephanie Gallegos, the principal at Homestake Peak School, who also acted as co-director with Deb Swain, who leads the drama club at the school.

“Deb did much of the vocal work and I did the blocking. Our assistant principal did the choreography, our music teacher worked with the students on their songs and our cafeteria manager had done lighting design in college and offered to do the lights for our show,” Gallegos said.

“We even have a cameo by our eighth grade math teacher. There was a small part that hadn’t been cast yet and that teacher agreed to play the role. The kids are getting a kick out of having a teacher be a part of this,” Gallegos said.

Since January, about 40 students in grades 6-8 have been practicing after school or on Wednesday mornings when classes have a later start time.

“It’s so fun to watch the growth of the students from when we started this until now. There are some pretty big and complicated numbers and scenes in ‘High School Musical,’ so I am really proud of them for all they have accomplished,” Gallegos said.

Tickets are $10 for students and $12 for adults. Showtime is at 6:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. Buy your tickets at the door or in advance at hpsdrama.org/ticket-sales .

Legally Blonde at VMS

At Vail Mountain School, the Upper School thespians have been putting the final touches on the spring musical, “Legally Blonde.” Based on the 2001 film starring Reese Witherspoon, the award-winning musical follows Elle Woods and her ambitions at Harvard Law School.

Watch the transformation of Elle Woods as she tackles stereotypes and scandal in pursuit of her dreams. The audience should plan on being fully entertained the entire time as the musical is action-packed and exploding with memorable songs and dynamic dances.

Class of 2023 cast member Serena Pillsbury, who plays the lead character Elle Woods, says, “The drama program at VMS encourages students to create community and build character. I feel theater offers students a unique way to gain confidence and explore ways to express themselves. I am honored and excited to play Elle and provide my school and the greater community a place to gather and enjoy the art of theater.”

“Legally Blonde” will be performed on stage at the Peter Abuisi Theater Thursday through Saturday at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are on sale now and cost $7.50 for students and $10 for adults. Tickets can be purchased at vms.booktix.com .