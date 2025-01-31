Responders likely to be on scene of structure fire in East Vail most of the day

Vail Fire responded to a structure fire on Meadow Lane in East Vail early Friday morning.

Vail Fire and Emergency Services/Courtesy photo

Both entrances to Meadow Lane in East Vail are closed due to a structure fire, as of 5:26 a.m. Friday, according to an Eagle County Alert.

As of 9 a.m., Vail Fire and Emergency Services were still in the area and will likely be on scene most of the day, according to Kari Mohr with the Town of Vail.

The public is being asked to avoid the area.

Other agencies involved include Eagle River Fire Protection District, Summit Fire and EMS, Vail Public Safety Communications Center, Vail Police Department and the Town of Vail, according to a Vail Fire Facebook Post.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.