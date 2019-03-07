Fundraiser season is here

March brings not only spring skiing and snowstorms but also plenty of fundraisers for local charities. Here are just a few that you can experience this weekend while helping out worthy causes.

Today:

Girl PowHER Fashion Show: Vail Marriot Mountain Resort, 3 to 6 p.m., After-party at Remedy Bar at the Four Seasons Vail.

Girl PowHER is a program that was started by long-time local Amanda Precourt in 2010 and has grown with the support of Youth Power365. Its mission is to help adolescent girls gain mindful awareness, bolster self-esteem and stay engaged in school through healthy activities, community service and positive mentorship. This fashion show is a truly local event with local and regional stores like Axel's, Gorsuch, Perch and Gray Salt of Vail, plus Garbarini of Denver dressing local men and women who will strut their stuff for charity. The event starts out with an apres ski cocktail hour from 3 to 4 p.m. followed by a New York Fashion Week-inspired runway show. If you like what you see, stop by the pop-up shops after the show to buy the looks. After the fashion show, head to the Four Seasons for an after-party at Remedy. For tickets, visit www.youthpower365.org.

Saturday:

Habitat for Humanity Carpenter's Ball: Park Hyatt Beaver Creek, 5:30 p.m.

Since 1995, Habitat Vail Valley has served 79 families by providing decent, affordable homes and with your help, they hope to increase that to 100 families by 2021. After wrapping up building 40 homes at Stratton Flats in Gypsum earlier this year, Habitat is ready to break ground this spring and increase their yearly home builds from six to eight houses per year. One in three Eagle County households meet Habitat's homeowner qualifications and Habitat receives 10 homeowner applications for every home built. This year marks the 20th anniversary of the Carpenter's Ball, Habitat's main fundraiser. The theme is western chic so grab your boots and cowboy hat for a great time featuring a live auction with unique trips you can't buy anywhere else, a dinner and dance with local band Rewind playing some classics from the 80s. For tickets, go to www.habitatvailvalley.org.

Roundup River Ranch Superhero Ski Day: Vail Mountain, 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

We typically think of Roundup River Ranch in the summertime when it is hosting kids with serious illnesses at the camp near Gypsum. It's part of the SeriousFun Children's Network, a global community of medical specialty camps founded by Paul Newman. The best part of it all is that no camper has to pay for the camp and experiences due to generous donations and fundraisers like Superhero Ski Day. Registration is just $25, and you can sign up on Saturday at Manor Vail across from Golden Peak between 9 and 11 a.m. In addition to skiing and snowboarding, there will be a superhero slalom race at the Gopher Lift. There will be plenty of activities happening at the base, too. Manor Vail will serve as the headquarters before, after and during the ski day with safe archery, superhero cape decorating, board games, photo booth, a drum circle, face painting, cookie eating and canvas painting. Costumes are highly encouraged. To help ensure that 1,800 campers get to experience being a kid away at camp this summer, bring your family and friends out to this third annual event. For more information, go to www.superheroskiday.com.

10th Mountain Legacy Parade and trail map history

Today marks the last 10th Mountain Legacy Parade of the season, so don't miss out on your chance to see the torchlight ski down at 7 p.m. on Vail Mountain featuring skiers wearing the white camouflage the 10th Mountain Division ski troopers wore as uniforms followed by a parade down Bridge Street with current military and veterans to the 10th Mountain Division statue at the Covered Bridge.

The town of Vail has teamed up with Vail Mountain to host the 10th Mountain Legacy Parades, which honors Vail's unique history and pioneering spirit, as well as recognizing today's service members and veterans.

The Colorado Snowsports Museum will stay open after the parade for guests to visit and learn about Colorado's ski history through the new 10th Mountain Division exhibit, the most comprehensive of its kind in the world. There will also be a showing of the film “Climb to Glory.” Go to http://www.vail.com for more information.

Speaking of history, have you ever wondered about some of the trail names on Beaver Creek Mountain? This Sunday, learn the stories behind these names on the trail map from Greg Earle, who will be conducting a program that follows the history of those who roamed the area that is now Beaver Creek Mountain long before it became a world-class ski resort. The trail names utilize the long history of the Eagle River Valley, from the Utes to the pioneers, fur trappers and miners, to shape the trail names and themes found on Beaver Creek today.

This event will be held at Mountain Recreation in Gypsum from 4:30 to 6 p.m. It is free to the public but donations are accepted and will benefit the Eagle County Historical Society. Call 970-777-8888 for more information.

Stephen Marley acoustic show at the Vilar

Sunday marks the first day of Daylight Savings Time and with more daylight hours in the afternoon, our thoughts turn to summer and the warmth that's ahead. To spur those thoughts along, go see Stephen Marley. The combination of longer days and the sweet irie sounds from Marley are sure to put you in a vacation mindset.

Stephen Marley is the son of reggae legend Bob Marley. Stephen himself is an eight-time Grammy-winning musician and producer, who was on stage with his family starting at six years of age.

“Stephen Marley will be performing his music in an acoustic setting which allows for intimate expression of his eclectic music collection. He’ll be performing his own work along with his father's catalog for an evening of music that is a perfect ode to the Marley legacy," said Kim Hannold, programming director for the Vilar Performing Arts Center in Beaver Creek.

This will be Stephen Marley's first time playing at the Vilar, but not his first time in Vail. He performed at the GoPro Mountain Games two years ago in front of a packed Ford Amphitheater in Vail. It was so packed that they had to turn many people away.

Opening for Stephen Marley will be local favorite, Bonfire Dub. Bonfire Dub calls Colorado home, but their sounds are influenced by travels all over the world. Listen to their original lyrics with reggae, folk and dub style at http://www.bonfiredub.com.

Showtime is 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $35 and can be purchased by going to http://www.vilarpac.org or by calling 970-845-8497.

Free family fun in Vail and Beaver Creek

This weekend marks the first wave of families coming to the slopes of Vail and Beaver Creek for spring break. After a day on the hill, the fun continues with free activities at the base of both resorts.

The Vail Family Apres Ski event brings families to Vail's base area to celebrate their day of skiing and snowboarding by joining an outdoor celebration on Saturday from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Lionshead will come to life with special characters and hosts who will welcome and entertain the families.

There will be a kids parade where the kids will be handed a tambourine or maracas and can be in their own marching band. Magic, comedy and interactive storytelling where the kids get join the act on stage will be a part of it as well as and fun contests like hula hoop palooza and ultimate Simon says. This weekend, Vail Family Apres Ski will feature special guest presenters from Nature's Educators out of Denver. They are bringing various birds of prey like hawks, owls, falcons and osprey to the event.

The Vail Family Apres Ski takes place in Lionshead on select Saturdays (March 9, 16 and 23). For more information, go to http://www.vailfamilyapresski.com or email info@bluecreek.com.

Beaver Creek Extraordinaire presents Bloom starting Saturday and continuing through March 30. Bloom invites guests to embrace all the sounds, scents and flavors of the spring season.

Beaver Creek Village transforms into a snowy spring garden with beautiful flower displays, pop-up sock hops, fresh-picked food events and interactive movie showings that will delight the whole family.

Saturday: Spring in the Mountains-3-6 p.m., Beaver Creek Plaza

Enjoy worldly customs in the Beaver Creek Village to welcome the new season.

Sunday: Color and Flower Festival, 3 to 6 p.m., Beaver Creek Plaza

Experience the color and vibrant enthusiasm of spring with fairies, sparklers, parades and more.

If you are staying throughout the week, the springtime fun continues with a "ski-in" movie screening in the heart of Beaver Creek Village, some fresh-picked herbs, flowers and seasonings and ice designs worthy of an Instagram post. For the full schedule, visit http://www.beavercreek.com.

Minturn Bar Stool Races

Beaver Creek may have the Birds of Prey ski races and Vail may have the Burton US Open Snowboarding Championships, but Minturn has the bar stool races.

Held at Little Beach Park, teams from all over construct a bar stool-ski combo that can withstand the perils of going downhill while someone is riding the barstool. There are two categories: Bar Stool and Anything Goes. The Anything Goes category allows participants to head down the hill on anything that slides. Each team must have a pit crew on hand to put the "vehicles" back together if there is a blow out on the hill.

Spectators will probably have as much fun watching the zany sleds and carnage as the teams riding the bar stools on Saturday from 12 to 3 p.m. The fun will continue after the winner earns first place (fastest to the bottom wins) at the "apres-stool" celebration at the Minturn Saloon where awards will be given out and participants and spectators can enjoy a margarita and warm up by the fire.

Registration is $50 per team and the funds go to the Minturn Community Fund, which exists to connect people, enrich lives and preserve the culture of Minturn. To learn more about the event and to sign up, go to http://www.minturncommunityfund.org.