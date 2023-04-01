Take the Vail Daily reader survey for a chance to win a $100 Visa gift card

If you have picked up a copy of the Vail Daily, visited VailDaily.com or follow us on social media, you probably have a few thoughts on how we cover Eagle Couunty. We are giving you an opportunity to share those ideas with us by taking our latest reader survey.

Maybe you love that you can pick up a free copy of our paper seven days a week, 365 days a year to learn more about what is happening in your community. Maybe you provide us with news tips about things we might not have on our radar. Or maybe you offer feedback about things you think we could be doing better.

This is your chance to share your thoughts — good and bad — so that we can realign our goals with what our readers want to see from us.

The survey should take about seven minutes to complete. You can expect questions about where you live, how often and where you read the Vail Daily, where you get your news, and what topics interest you the most.

As an incentive to take the questionnaire, we will randomly select three survey respondents who provide their email addresses to each win a $100 Visa gift card. The survey is open through May 1. Go to VailDaily.com/ReaderSurvey to take the survey and share your thoughts.