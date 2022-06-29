The Mobile Consulate of Mexico returns to the valley in July

The Mexican consulate in Denver returns to the Battle Mountain High School campus in July.

Courtesy photo

On July 23 and 24, the staff of the Mobile Consulate of Mexico will assist hundreds of applicants with various services including passport applications, consular registration, voter credentials and birth certificates.

After a long hiatus due to the pandemic, the Mobile Consulate of Mexico returns to the valley to offer its services to families in the western part of the state. Previously based in Vail, within the police department facility, the program has now found a new home at Battle Mountain High School in Edwards.

Vice Consul Marisol Martínez Gutiérrez estimates that the 500 scheduled appointments will run out quickly when the application period begins and recommends that applicants not wait until the last minute. On July 12, the portal opens to schedule appointments. Each service requires an individual appointment. There are two ways to apply: either by phone at 1 (424) 309-0009, or online by visiting: Citas.sre.gob.mx . To request dual citizenship, the appointment must be made by sending an email to rcivilconden@sre.gob.mx .

Applicants are advised to check every detail of the requirements and documentation carefully beforehand for each service as they differ depending on what has been requested.

The use of a face mask will be mandatory for all in-person services.