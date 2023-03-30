The Vail Performing Arts Academy celebrates 28th anniversary with ‘Broadway Showtime Review’ this weekend

For 28 years the Vail Performing Arts Academy has been giving youth the opportunity to express themselves through dance and song on the stage. 'Broadway Showtime Review' is coming to the Battle Mountain High School auditorium this weekend.

Vail Performing Arts Academy/Courtesy photo

Hold onto your hats, theater lovers of Vail! The Vail Performing Arts Academy is celebrating its 28th year and bringing the heat with their upcoming “Broadway Showtime Revue.”

Get ready to be wowed by some seriously talented kids aged 8 to 16, who have been working tirelessly for months to perfect their performances for your entertainment.

This Saturday and Sunday at Battle Mountain High School, the students will be lighting up the stage with numbers from some of the biggest Broadway hits. From “Jesus Christ Superstar” to “Mean Girls,” these kids are covering it all with energy and enthusiasm that’s sure to leave you with a smile on your face and a song in your heart.

And that’s not all – they’ll also be performing selections from the cultural phenomenon “Hamilton,” the classic musical “Pippin,” the uplifting “Godspell,” spicy “Chicago” and much more. With such a variety of hits, there’s sure to be something for everyone to enjoy.

Under the guidance of artistic director Colin Meiring, these young performers are ready to show off their A-game and bring their passion for musical theater to the Vail community. Vail Performing Arts Academy is also now enrolling students ages 8 to 16 for their summer programs, a Broadway Intensive in June and a full musical, “Into The Woods, Jr.,” in July.

Come out and support these talented kids and the Vail Performing Arts Academy. Get your tickets now for the “Broadway Showtime Revue” on Saturday and Sunday at 6:30 p.m. at Battle Mountain High School. General admission is $15 cash or check and $18 for credit card.

Visit VPAA.org or email annah@vpaa.org for more information and to order your tickets.