Time to get spooky: Paranormal Town Hall meeting in Red Cliff scheduled for Saturday

This photo from the Buster Beck collection, dated around 1900, shows Red Cliff when it was a booming mining town and the Eagle County seat.

Photo courtesy Eagle Valley Library District and Eagle County Historical Society.

We’ve all heard stories of Bigfoot and UFOs (and not the Starlink kind) in Eagle County … but what about the alleged sightings of a shackled girl ghost around the crater in Dotsero? How about the mysterious shadow of a cowboy reportedly seen in various places around Eagle? Or maybe about a possible vortex in Red Cliff, where people wandering around have experienced inexplicable time loss, finding themselves in a different place than where they started?

These are the things that Avon resident Tracy Kimball has been gathering testimonies on since starting the Eagle County Paranormal Stories Facebook page in July 2021. And these are just some of the stories people will be talking about at the second annual Paranormal Town Hall in Red Cliff this Saturday , Oct. 22.

Kimball, the Missouri-raised daughter of a police officer, moved to the valley nearly a decade ago and is the youngest active member of the Eagle Country Historical Society. Her fascination with the supernatural started long before coming here, rooting back to an experience she had as a small child. Kimball recalls encountering a ghost at the Claybrook House in Kearney, Mo., which is across the street from Jesse James’ birthplace. Both the Claybrook House and James’ house are known among ghost hunters as hotbeds for paranormal activity .

“I was trying to find the restroom and I saw a girl in front of me, about 5 to 6 (years of age), she looked normal except that I could see through her,” Kimball said. She recalled having her dad investigate and clear the scene for her, though at that point she “no longer needed to use the bathroom.”

Decades later, Kimball’s inspiration for creating the Eagle County Paranormal Stories page, in part, comes from the first-hand experience of feeling like the only person who believes that a ghost was there at that moment.

Avon resident Tracy Kimball started the Eagle County Paranormal Stories Facebook page in 2021 to give locals who’ve had experiences with the supernatural a place to share their stories.

Courtesy photo

“I just want to try and first off, help the people who had these experiences. It’s weird to have something like that happen to you and have people think you’re crazy,” she said.

A place to share stories

The Eagle County Paranormal Stories Facebook page, which has gathered over 1,100 members as of this report, has brought together a large contingent of believers as well as those wanting to believe.

“A lot of people may have not experienced anything paranormal but they’re very intrigued and interested in the topic,” Kimball said.

While some may be attracted to the supernatural for sheer entertainment value, Kimball says the bigger idea is giving people an inclusive space to share these stories, with the hope that more people come forward.

“It seems like a lot of the stories I get are from the same locations,” Kimball said. “The people who share their experiences have a lot of the same instances happen.”

And when multiple people come forward with similar stories, Kimball’s detective genes kick in.

“I want to try and figure out who these people are, why are they still here,” she said. “Eagle County is a great place to be, but why do they want to stick around for so long?”

“It seems like sometimes the energy might be stuck here for good reasons because they like this location or maybe sometimes they’re trapped and don’t know how to get out. To me, that’s a sad situation and that’s why I try to talk to psychics and get them on location to see if there’s anything they can do.”

A ghostly gathering in Red Cliff

The setting is important for a Paranormal Town Hall, and what better place for an evening of ghost stories than the oldest town in Eagle County?

Established in 1879, Red Cliff was once a booming mining town, complete with a bank, an opera house and saloons. It is also home to the historic Lover’s Leap site, where legend has it that in the mid-1800s an Arapahoe brave and a Ute maiden, star-crossed lovers from battling tribes, chose plunging to their deaths over separation.

A couple perches atop Lover’s Leap, at the upper entrance to Red Cliff, in about 1915.

Courtesy ECHS/EVLD

History, paired with creaky, old-fashioned décor, sets the ambiance for a ghoulish night.

“You’re right there in the theater it’s very creepy and spooky looking, so it’s a perfect setting,” Kimball said.

According to Kimball, last year’s Paranormal Town Hall had about 50 attendees, though the program did not go without its mishaps. Call it Murphy’s Law, a comedy of errors or a genuine haunting of itself, but an unfortunate string of technical difficulties affected much of Kimball’s presentation.

Luckily, a lively group discussion carried the night, ultimately manifesting the type of organic interaction that Kimball had originally intended.

“The fact that everyone was engaged and had stories was really interesting. And no one was really scared to share their stories … Everyone had a ghost story and people were adding to each other’s stories … Everyone was really open and accepting and no one was heckling or making fun of anybody. Even though we’re talking about dead people, it felt very lively.”

For this year’s event, Kimball will take another crack at a video presentation, this time with “unreleased footage of a ghost in Eagle County.” There will also be some spooky crafts on sale, including tote bags and T-shirts that say, “Vail’s Haunted Don’t Move Here” (also available on Kimball’s SpookyOdditiesStore on Etsy). The event starts at 7 p.m. at Red Cliff Town Hall, 400 Pine Street, and the museum will be open to visitors. After the event, the crowd will shift to an afterparty at Mango’s and to nearby lodging at Green Bridge Inn.

Kimball’s “Vail’s Haunted Don’t Move Here” shirts and more will be available for sale at the Paranormal Town Hall.

Courtesy photo

Kimball, in her second time hosting this event, is excited to see some new faces in this fun new tradition. “I just want people to show up, share their experiences, don’t feel alone and have a good time,” she said.

“There are so many people that have stories. If that many people have seen something or have experienced something, I think that’s a good community to have for support. You can have that like-minded, spooky-liking group of people. It really makes people feel a lot more comfortable not only in sharing but it also makes them more comfortable in their own situation.”