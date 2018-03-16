Vail Christian Academy in Edwards offers tuition discounts for young students

EDWARDS — The Vail Christian Academy is offering discounted tuition for kindergarten and first-grade students through the month of April. Students who are enrolled before April 30 will receive a special kindergarten rate of $3,500 and first grade rate of $5,500. Normal pricing is $8,400 for both grades.

"An important part of our mission is to provide a safe, loving academic environment for as many local children as we can," said interim headmaster David Lyle. "Our middle school classes are nearly maxed out, but we still have spots in our lower grades that we want to fill."

Founded in 1996, Vail Christian Academy's standardized test scores rank them 30 percent higher than the national average for other private schools. Small class sizes ranging from 10 to 18 students are designed to provide individual attention, enrich student-teacher relationships and promote learning.

Classical Christian education subjects including math, language arts, science, history and Bible studies are complemented by programs including Music for Life, led by pastor and Christian recording artist John David Webster; Big Buddy Mentoring; Senior Citizen Outreach; an annual Christmas program; Technology; and Latin and Spanish. Athletics offered in partnership with St. Clare of Assisi include basketball, volleyball, football, track and intramurals.

Unique to Vail Christian Academy, the O2 Outdoor Education program teaches students how to live life outdoors and encompasses avalanche safety, rock climbing, hut trips, ski days, search and rescue, river safety, whitewater skills, first aid and outdoor survival.

To schedule a private tour, call 970-306-0076 or email jheath@vailchristianacademy.org. For more information, go to http://www.vailchristianacademy.org.