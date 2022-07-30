Vail council to consider ordinance for full Implementation of E-Vail Courier program

Vail is set to expand its current loading and delivery program that uses small electric vehicles to get large trucks off Vail Village streets.

Town of Vail/Courtesy photo

The Vail Town Council will review sweeping changes to the town’s existing loading and delivery regulations when it considers the first reading of an ordinance at its Tuesday, Aug. 2, meeting that builds upon the success of the E-Vail Courier pilot program.

The program has been in place since November 2021. Tuesday’s action item is listed as 5.2 on the meeting agenda which begins at 6 p.m. in the Vail Town Council Chambers with opportunities for public comment.



Consideration of the ordiance follows an earlier review by the Town Council of key provisions of the ordinance which would amend the Vail Town Code to fully implement the use of electric carts to deliver goods to storefronts in Vail’s pedestrian areas while strictly limiting access by other vehicles. As drafted, the ordinance outlines new regulations and corresponding maps detailing changes to traffic flow, limitations on vehicular access, use of outlying loading docks and proposed monthly loading dock fee schedules that would be collected from delivery companies to recover a portion of the estimated annual operating cost of $1.2 million. An earlier recommendation to collect an annual loading and delivery fee from businesses in Vail Village and Lionshead has been withdrawn at the direction of the Town Council. Another modification expands the time allowed for close-in storefront access by businesses than previously recommended.

Opportunities for public comment are available in advance of Tuesday’s meeting by emailing publicinput.vailtowncouncil@vailgov.com or will be available in-person at the meeting or virtually by registering at http://www.vailgov.com/town-council . The meeting will be live streamed by High Five Access Media.

Since its launch during the 2021-22 ski season, the goal of the E-Vail Courier pilot program has been to improve the guest experience by reducing the number of idling oversize delivery vehicles in the village core and reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Since contracting with local logistics company 106 West to facilitate the program, 40 businesses are now being serviced on a regular basis, which has taken 18 trucks out of the pedestrian area and into the nearby loading dock at Mountain Plaza. Up to 60,000 pounds of deliveries are being handled on busy days, with a corresponding reduction in greenhouse gas emissions.

The pilot program has been overseen by a working group with representation from numerous town departments, 106 West and Vail Mountain. The program has been funded by the town through Sept. 30 and is currently operating with one dockmaster, four delivery drivers, and two low-speed electric vehicles. Full implementation of the program requires code amendments authorized by the Vail Town Council as well as additional staffing, equipment and infrastructure.

As outlined in the ordinance multiple funding sources have been identified to help offset costs. This includes:

Monthly Loading Dock Fee — The loading dock fee, ranging from $250 to $2,250 per month, would be charged for delivery businesses that access any loading dock in the Village or Lionshead. The loading dock fee would be charged on an annual basis through a permit process managed by the police department on a tiered system.

Town subsidy — In addition to $100,000 start-up capital needs, the town would subsidize annual operations by approximately $600,000 from the General Fund.

The ordinance also contains a map detailing access modifications to Vail Village as follows:

A new vehicle direction of travel

Additional parking for service vehicles

High volume commercial carrier zones

No delivery vehicle access on Bridge Street

Business owner/employee close-in vehicle access to designated areas from 9 to 11 a.m. when actively loading or unloading

Ski/snowboard tuning access twice daily 5 to 8 a.m. and 5 to 6 p.m.