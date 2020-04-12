Vail looks to pass a tougher stream protection ordinance
Town officials say private property owners are needed to see more improvements in Gore Creek water quality
The town of Vail is looking to get tougher to protect Gore Creek.
The Vail Town Council on Tuesday told staff to draft a stream protection ordinance that would apply to private property in town. The creek in 2013 landed on a state list of “impaired waterways,” along with many other mountain towns. The town, the Eagle River Water and Sanitation District and other organizations have been working since then to improve water quality in the creek.
Much of that work starts with cleaning up what runs into the creek, including runoff from paved areas, pesticides and other pollutants.
In an April 7 presentation, town watershed education coordinator Pete Wadden reminded council members that after a few years of improvement, the creek’s scores regarding macroinvertebrate populations — the bottom of the creek’s food chain — dipped in 2018. Most of that was due to a change in the way those populations are counted, but those are the figures used by state officials.
Support Local Journalism
Wadden noted that the town has made “huge progress” on its own property along the stream, but not as much on private property.
Wadden said the ordinance the staff is recommending includes a two-tiered setback, with more stringent rules closer to the stream.
Wadden added that the ordinance could restrict pesticide use in town, but the Colorado Legislature will have to pass a law that allows towns to pass those regulations.
Councilmember Travis Coggin said he’s in favor of more regulation, but hoped it could be straightforward.
“On things where we’re trying to change behavior, I’m a fan of keeping things simple,” he said.
Councilmember Jenn Bruno also supports a possible ordinance. But, she added, “I hope we can enforce it.”
Vail Daily Business Editor Scott Miller can be reached at smiller@vaildaily.com.
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Vail, Beaver Creek and Eagle Valley make the Vail Daily’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
H-2B visa workers for Vail Resorts unsatisfied with company’s coronavirus response
The workers’ top complaint is the fact that Vail Resorts has an obligation to book them travel home, and had a feasible window to get them home between the company’s March 17 decision to cease operations due to the coronavirus outbreak, and the workers’ home country border closing on March 22.
See more