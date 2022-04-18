Vail Mountain closes west side lifts as season approaches final weeks
Game Creek Bowl is closed, but Sun Up and Sun Down remain open
Vail Mountain is no longer accessible from Cascade Village this season, one of several operation changes that went into effect on Monday.
With two weeks remaining in the season as of Sunday, conditions are holding up well on most parts of the mountain. There’s a few brown patches starting to show in the usual places in Lionshead, but on-snow egress remains a viable option.
Vail Mountain was reporting a 63-inch mid mountain base as of Monday.
Much of the closures occurred on the west side of the mountain, which is lower in elevation than the east side of Vail Mountain.
Closures include the Cascade Lift (No. 20), Pride Express (No. 26) the Game Creek Express (No. 7) and the Gopher Hill lift (No. 12) in Golden Peak.
Last week, lift access to Blue Sky Basin, Inner and Outer Mongolia Bowls, Siberia Bowl and China Bowl was shut down for the season. Beaver Creek closed on Sunday.
Vail Mountain is scheduled to remain open through the close of the ski day on Sunday, May 1.