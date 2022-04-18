Vail Mountain closes west side lifts as season approaches final weeks

While the Cascade Lift is no longer downloading guests to the Grand Hyatt in Vail, skiers are welcome to negotiate the mostly melted path for as long as on-snow egress will allow. To reach the hotel, however, walking is required.

John LaConte/Vail Daily

Vail Mountain is no longer accessible from Cascade Village this season, one of several operation changes that went into effect on Monday.

With two weeks remaining in the season as of Sunday, conditions are holding up well on most parts of the mountain. There’s a few brown patches starting to show in the usual places in Lionshead, but on-snow egress remains a viable option.

Vail Mountain was reporting a 63-inch mid mountain base as of Monday.

A view from Vail Mountain on Monday shows Pride Express. The lift closed for the 2021-22 season following the completion of the ski day on Sunday.

John LaConte/Vail Daily

Much of the closures occurred on the west side of the mountain, which is lower in elevation than the east side of Vail Mountain.

Closures include the Cascade Lift (No. 20), Pride Express (No. 26) the Game Creek Express (No. 7) and the Gopher Hill lift (No. 12) in Golden Peak.

Last week, lift access to Blue Sky Basin, Inner and Outer Mongolia Bowls, Siberia Bowl and China Bowl was shut down for the season. Beaver Creek closed on Sunday.

Vail Mountain is scheduled to remain open through the close of the ski day on Sunday, May 1.