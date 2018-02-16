Vail Mountain extends operating hours for spring; Back Bowls open until 3:30 p.m.

VAIL — Following 19 inches of snow in the past seven days, and with snow in the forecast, Vail Mountain will transition to its spring operating schedule beginning Saturday, Feb. 17.

With the shift in operating hours, the majority of front-side lifts will close at 4 p.m., the Back Bowls and Game Creek Bowl will close at 3:30 p.m. and Blue Sky Basin will close at 3 p.m. Lift operating hours are posted at the base of all open lifts.

All ticket office and Vail Ski & Snowboard School locations in Vail will continue to be open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Upcoming events at Vail include the Burton U.S. Open Snowboarding Championship, March 5-10; Pink Vail on March 24; Taste of Vail, April 4-8; and Spring Back to Vail, March 31 and April 15. For additional information visit, http://www.vail.com or call 970-SKI-VAIL.