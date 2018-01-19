Vail opens portions of Inner and Outer Mongolia Bowls; Beaver Creek opens Grouse lift

VAIL — With eight inches of snow in the last seven days at both mountains and with snow in the forecast, Vail Mountain and Beaver Creek Resort will expand terrain. Beginning Saturday, Jan. 20, Vail Mountain will open Earl's Express (No. 38) and portions of Inner and Outer Mongolia Bowls. Beaver Creek Resort will open Elkhorn Lift (No. 14) on Saturday, Jan. 20, and Grouse Mountain Express Lift (No. 10) on Sunday, Jan. 21.

• Beginning Saturday, Vail Mountain will operate the following lifts with access to 4,612 skiable acres:

Gondola One

Avanti Express (No. 2)

Wildwood Express (No. 3)

Mountain Top Express (No. 4)

High Noon Express (No. 5)

Riva Bahn Express (No. 6)

Game Creek Express (No. 7)

Born Free Express (No. 8)

Sun Up Express (No. 9)

Highline Express (No. 10)

Northwoods Express (No. 11)

Gopher Hill Lift (No. 12)

Sourdough Express (No. 14)

Little Eagle (No. 15)

Eagle Bahn Gondola (No. 19)

Cascade Village (No. 20)

Orient Express (No. 21)

Golden Peak Carpet (No. 25)

Pride Express (No. 26)

Golden Peak Carpet (No. 29)

Golden Peak Carpet (No. 33)

Lionshead Carpet (No. 34)

Eagle's Nest Carpet (No. 35)

Tea Cup Express Lift (No. 36)

Skyline Express Lift (No. 37)

Earl's Express (No. 38)

Pete's Express (No. 39)

• Beginning Sunday, Beaver Creek Resort will operate the following lifts with access to 1,247 skiable acres:

Buckaroo Express Gondola (No. 1)

Highlands Lift (No. 2)

Rose Bowl Express (No. 4)

Red Buffalo Express (No. 5)

Centennial Express (No. 6)

Riverfront Express Gondola (No. 7)

Cinch Express (No. 8)

Birds of Prey Express (No. 9)

Grouse Mountain Express (No. 10)

Larkspur Express (No. 11)

Strawberry Park Express (No. 12)

Elkhorn Lift (No. 14)

Lower Beaver Creek Express (No. 15)

Bachelor Gulch Express (No. 16)

Arrow Bahn Express (No. 17)

Upper Beaver Creek Express (No. 18)

• The Nordic Center at Beaver Creek Resort has approximately 80 percent of its trails groomed and open for cross country and snowshoeing, approximately 15 miles of trails.

For more information, go to http://www.Vail.com or http://www.BeaverCreek.com.