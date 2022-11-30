Vail seeks design services for Dobson Ice Arena remodel

The town of Vail is seeking professional design services for the remodel of Dobson Ice Arena, which is part of the town's 2019 Civic Area Plan.

Vail Daily Archive

The town of Vail has issued a request for qualifications for professional design services for the remodel of Dobson Ice Arena. The town is seeking an experienced team to complete the design and construction documents for the project, including the addition of recreational or other space. Responses to the request will be accepted until Monday, Dec. 19, at 4 p.m.

Dobson Ice Arena is one of the largest multi-purpose ice facilities on Colorado’s Western Slope. The town of Vail owns the facility, and it is operated under a long-term lease by the Vail Recreation District. The arena was originally built in 1979 and has had one addition and other remodels performed over the years. There has not been a major remodel completed of the entire arena.

Improvements at Dobson have been identified as an important component of the town’s Civic Area Plan , which was adopted in 2019. The town is exploring options for maintaining the availability of ice off-site during the duration of the project.

The town anticipates the remodel to be underway by the spring of 2024.

The RFQ can be viewed at VailGov.com/business/bids-rfps . Teams intending to respond are required to register with the town’s Public Works Director Greg Hall by emailing ghall@vailgov.com to ensure they receive all materials and updates; responses are due by 4 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 19.