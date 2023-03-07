Vail seeks proposals for new special events

The town of Vail is seeking innovative and exciting sponsorship proposals for special events in 2023. Vail has been host to a variety of events including art festivals, concerts ranging from classical to EDM to rock, culinary events, parades, world championship sporting events and more.

The town has now opened up the second cycle of sponsorship requests . Producers must submit all the required information via the online application portal at VailGov.formstack.com/forms/2023cserfp . All application submissions are due by 5 p.m. on Monday, March 27.

The town held a Q&A session for the RFP on Sept. 29, 2022. A recording of this Q&A and webinar can be viewed at VailGov.com .

The RFP schedule is as follows (with dates and times subject to change):

Monday, March 6: RFP Submission portal is open

Wednesday, March 15: Questions about the RFP are due via email

Monday, March 20: Submitted questions and answers will be emailed and posted to the VailGov.com/cserfp

Monday, March 27: Applications are due

Wednesday, April 5: Commission on Special Events will meet and review the qualifying applications during its Regular Commission on Special Events Meeting Event producers will be interviewed at this meeting The commission will create its event sponsorship funding recommendations at a special meeting

Friday, April 7: Event funding committee will meet to review recommendations and score event proposals, final recommendations for Town Council determined

Tuesday, April 18: Vail Town Council will review the event sponsorship allocations

Wednesday, April 19: Applicants will be notified of their preliminary funding allocations

September 2023: Anticipated publishing of the first cycle for 2024 funding requests

Questions about the RFP or event opportunities can be directed to Vail’s Special Events Coordinator Jeremy Gross at jgross@vailgov.com .