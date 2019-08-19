Vail Symposium hosts renowned dementia experts at the Sebastian-Vail

Dr. Michal Beeri is a world leader in the study of many forms of dementia, including Alzheimer's disease.

Special to the Daily

If you go ... What: Alzheimer’s Enigma — New Insights Into An Old Foe With Dr. Michal Beeri and Dr. Samantha Holden

Alzheimer’s Enigma — New Insights Into An Old Foe With Dr. Michal Beeri and Dr. Samantha Holden When: Monday; Doors open at 5:30 p.m.; program begins at 6 p.m.

Monday; Doors open at 5:30 p.m.; program begins at 6 p.m. Where: The Sebastian – Vail

Two of the most distressing concerns of aging may very well be cognitive decline and movement disorders. On Monday night, the Vail Symposium is hosting two renowned experts who will provide education on these ailments. Their research, suggested treatments, and insight as to what can be done to assist with prevention will be invaluable.

Dr. Michal Beeri is a world leader in the study of many forms of dementia, including Alzheimer’s disease. While she will speak about her recent research that focuses on the coloration between diabetes and dementia, she will also explain how the pathology of dementia begins decades prior to any clinical signs being present.

Dementia does not occur overnight. Choices you make today in your 30s, 40s, and 50s may directly affect your chances of being inflicted with these conditions. How long are you going to disregard the science and kick the can down the street?

While many people use the word Alzheimer’s as a catch-all phrase for dementia, there are many types of dementia that are not Alzheimer’s. Frontotemporal dementia, dementia with Lewy bodies, and vascular dementia are just a few other types of dementia. Each dementia has many complexities that affect the development, and each has therapies that may assist in mitigating the onset.

Come listen to Dr. Beeri and learn about research being conducted that may delay the development of Alzheimer’s and other dementias.

Dr. Samantha Holden is a specialist in movement disorders and neurodegenerative conditions. She is one of a very few such specialists located here in Colorado. Dr. Holden has a particular interest in differentiating and diagnosing dementia associated with Parkinson’s and dementia associated with neurodegenerative dementias like Lewy bodies.

While not always, it is not uncommon to find that movement disorders are allied to the development of dementias. Movement disorders have also shown to have an association with pain, mood changes, hallucinations and delusions.

Dr. Holden is always thinking outside of the box. In an effort to address some of the challenging side-effects of medications that treat dementia and movement disorders, some of her research includes methods of diagnosing and treating conditions in non-pharmacological manners such as music therapy, physical exercise, diet, and social activity.

Come join us in this very special community event and educate yourself about the causes and risk factors of these disabling ailments. These ailments affect people in different ways. Come learn and arm yourself with tools that may change the course of your life.

If you are interested in attending this symposium brought to you by Vail Health, the Vail Symposium, in addition to Dierdra and Ronnie Baker and Bobbie and Jim Ruh, please visit the Vail Symposium website (https://vailsymposium.org) or call 970-476-0954. Tickets are almost sold out.

Judson Haims is the owner of Visiting Angels Home Care in Eagle County. He is an advocate for our elderly and is available to answer questions. His contact information is http://www.visitingangels.com/comtns or at 970-328-5526.