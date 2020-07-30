Vail town government asks for input from website users

The town of Vail is inviting feedback from users of its municipal website, VailGov.com, to help shape future improvements.

A short, 10-question survey has been posted to the website with opportunities to comment on user-friendliness, ease of navigation and improvement ideas.

The survey is live through Monday, Aug. 10, and the more responses received, the better the end result will be.

The town will incorporate feedback from the survey as it begins a comprehensive initiative to redesign the website to provide increased functionality, navigation and new customer-driven features.

The town’s current website was designed in 2012 and is no longer equipped to accommodate service upgrades.

If you’d like to be part of an online review panel to offer additional feedback, email Omar Jimenez, project manager, at ojimenez@vailgov.com.