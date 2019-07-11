Vonn, Shiffrin make the rounds at ESPYs

Rob Gronkowski, from left, Lindsey Vonn and Dwyane Wade accept their ESPY awards for best moment at the ESPYs on Wednesday in Los Angeles.

Chris Pizzello | Associated Press

Lindsey Vonn won another Excellence in Sports Performance Yearly Award on Wednesday night sharing the Best Moment Award with the Miami Heat’s Dwyane Wade and New England Patriots’ Rob Gronkowski.

All three athletes retired during the past sports year and were honored for how they finished their storied careers.

Wade returned to the Heat for his final NBA season and finished his career with a triple-double. Gronk won Super Bowl LIII with the Pats and called it a career. And Vonn, of course, retired with a bronze medal in the downhill during the 2019 FIS Alpine World Ski Championships in Are, Sweden.

“It’s an amazing honor to be up here with these two incredible athletes, incredibly old also,” Vonn said. “In my 19-year career, I’ve had a lot of ups and downs, but I’m happy that I’ve broken more records than bones — just about. I want to thank everyone who supported me, who taught me and helped me along the way, especially my family my friends, and, of course, my incredible boyfriend, P.K. (Subban)

“I think what ski racing has taught me is that nothing is more powerful than self-belief. No matter what setback I faced, I always believed I could come back. So for everyone out there, whatever your struggles are, always believe in yourself and never give up.”

Vonn finished with 82 career World Cup wins, second only to Sweden’s Ingemar Stenmark. She won four World Cup championships (2008-2010 and 2012), Olympic gold (2010), worlds gold (twice in 2009) and was able to win 23 times on the tour after a devastating knee injury during the 2013 Worlds in Schladming, Austria.

While Vonn joked on Twitter, “How are we going to split this trophy,” the good news is that she has already won two ESPYs for Best Female Athlete in 2010 and 2011.

Morgan bests Mikaela

Speaking of which, Mikaela Shiffrin was up for Best Female Athlete. Alex Morgan of the U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team won the honor, voted upon by fans.

Taking nothing away from the World Cup champs, it was an uphill battle for Shiffrin to win the award despite having completed one of the most spectacular seasons in the history of Alpine skiing.

Shiffrin won 17 times on the World Cup, a new record, and won at worlds in the super-G and slalom. In the latter, she became the first athlete in the history of the event to four-peat. She won her third World Cup championship in a row and added globes in super-G, giant slalom, and slalom.

CONGRATS @alexmorgan13 for best female athlete and thank you for paving a path for the female athletes of the future👏👏 @USWNT pic.twitter.com/xHOurFPCU3 — Mikaela Shiffrin (@MikaelaShiffrin) July 11, 2019

Morgan and Shiffrin were seated close to each other during the ceremony and the skier offered her congratulations.

The red carpet

Since it was an awards show, there was a lot of chatter about fashion. As always, Vonn and Shiffrin looked spectacular.

According to People magazine, Vonn was wearing a crystal-and-sequin Yousef Al-Jasmi gown with Rene Caovilla stilettos.

Meanwhile, Shiffrin had her entire fashion lineup on Instagram.

To sum, Shiffrin was wearing a Pronovias dress and Stuart Weitzman shoes and clutch.