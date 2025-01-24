Walking Mountains’ Sustainable Film Series explores climate gentrification

Until recently, Liberty City was home to the oldest segregated public housing project in the United States, Liberty Square.

Walking Mountains’ Sustainable Film Series’ latest installment, “Razing Liberty Square,” sheds light on the intersecting issues of climate change, housing insecurity, and economic inequity through the lens of Liberty City, Miami. Until recently, it was home to the oldest segregated public housing project in the United States, Liberty Square. Now, it is ground zero for a burgeoning trend: climate gentrification.

As sea levels rise in Miami, the once ignored community, nestled high above the flood line, is now being demolished to build privately owned, mixed-income housing. Follow along as residents of Liberty City prepare to confront this transformation, as they face not only the immediate threat of displacement but also the more significant issue of racial injustice in a city with a long history of broken promises to its Black communities.

IF YOU GO … What : “Razing Liberty Square” is part of Walking Mountains’ Sustainable Film Series.

: “Razing Liberty Square” is part of Walking Mountains’ Sustainable Film Series. When/Where: 6:30-8:30 p.m., February 4, 2025 at Riverwalk Theater in Edwards

6:30-8:30 p.m., February 4, 2025 at Riverwalk Theater in Edwards Cost: Free, $5 suggested donation

Free, $5 suggested donation For more information: walkingmountains.org/films

Gentrification is a demographic and economic shift that displaces established working-class communities and communities of color in favor of wealthier newcomers. This process is driven heavily by private investment that rapidly raises prices, making it increasingly difficult for longtime residents to stay.

In the face of climate change, affluent people and developers are looking for climate-safe real estate, displacing longtime residents in the process. The risk of climate gentrification is that low-income people who have contributed the least to climate change and have fewer resources to protect themselves will be forced to live in areas of the community that are less safe.

Walking Mountains’ Sustainable Film Series encourages community dialogue about pressing sustainability issues that need awareness. Join the conversation on working together and inspiring others to address the climate crisis. To view the entire line-up of the Sustainable Film Series, visit walkingmountains.org/films .