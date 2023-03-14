 Wednesday’s Vail Daily cover photo: Opening with a bang | VailDaily.com
Wednesday’s Vail Daily cover photo: Opening with a bang

Chris Dillmann
  

Battle Mountain's Anna Glass charges down the field against Glenwood Springs in the season opener Tuesday in Edwards. The Huskies won, 5-0.
Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily

