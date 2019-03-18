Whistle Pig Vail announces Nathaniel Rateliff as part of 2019 lineup

Whistle Pig Vail, a summer-long music series presented by the Vail Valley Foundation in partnership with AEG Entertainment, will present Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater on Monday, Aug. 19.

Tickets are $55 to $89.50 and go on sale Friday, March 22, at 10 a.m. The show is at 7:30 p.m. with doors opening at 6:30 p.m.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit http://www.whistlepigvail.com.

About the artist

Born in Missouri and based in Denver, Rateliff fronts The Night Sweats.

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats released their second studio album, “Tearing At The Seams,” in March of 2018.