Carnes: Insulting scams for Ronald and Norma

I have had the same phone number for over 25 years. It’s always been mine, no one else’s, and I am fairly confident my name has remained the same as well, although a few of you might remember my story in a column over 20 years ago of how I grew up “Dick” but became a “Richard” upon graduating from college (it wasn’t my idea).

Although I never answer calls from unknown numbers (and never will), I can’t prevent texts from coming through at least once before blocking and simultaneously reporting them as SPAM.

Yet these last few weeks I’ve been inundated with donation requests via texts for some guy named Ronald and another, presumably female, named Norma, and they’re from all over the country.

From Ronald being asked to donate to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ “Redistricting Defense Fund” and Team Herschel and his battle for a Georgia Senate seat all the way to Norma being offered her name “could be DISPLAYED LIVE during Trump’s rally in Alaska, but only if you (she) donate during this limited time offer,” each request is apparently desperate for a small chunk of my income, or perhaps I should say Ronald or Norma’s income.

Who are these two, and why are some of these requests so poorly written and vague that they make Vail Resorts’ long-term plans for employee housing look detailed and specific?

Ronald was asked by a Jennifer-Ruth Green to help send her to D.C. but failed to tell him for which position and which state. His “Red Wave Supporter status has unlocked 1,000% match access, but I (he) only have 30 minutes to activate!” yet there was no description for being a “Red Wave Supporter.”

He was told he only had “four hours to accept a friend request from Trump” and was given a “last chance to secure my (his) account on Truth Social to fight Big Tech censorship, or did I (he) give up on supporting free speech?”

Wow, I had no idea insults could help raise money.

Norma had six hours to “unlock a 1300% IMPACT for all DONATIONS over $10!” but it failed to mention whom or what the donation would be for, and Trump himself said to her, “I need your help right away before my HUGE RALLY and wants to know what I think,” complete with the poor grammar (big surprise).

She received one that begins, “It’s Marco…” and Democrats are about to start attacking him for his faith. No other details provided, not even a last name, but gave a link to provide a supporting donation, and Kimberly Guilfoyle (Don Jr.’s latest flame) wants her help to Navy Seal Eric Greitens win a Senate seat to “END Kamala’s 50-50 majority.” No state is mentioned, but there was a link to contribute.

Both received requests from two members of SEAL Team 6, Ryan Zinke and Morgan Luttrell, to “stop Pelosi from destroying our nation” and Ron DeSantis personally asked each to donate and help Naval Officer and Iraq War veteran, Adam Laxalt, win a Senate seat in Nevada, as it is the single most important thing you (they) can do to help save America.”

Ronald and Norma both received over a dozen others, all just in the last week, filled with thinly-veiled threats of non-compliance, pleading for money, and every single one for Republican candidates, begging the question: Are the Democrats just as contemptuous and disrespectful of their own base?

What it all means, of course, is welcome to election season!

Either way, how in the hell are Ronald and Norma connected with my phone number?

Richard Carnes, of Avon, writes weekly. He can be reached at poor@vail.net .