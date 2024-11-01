Howard: Choosing optimism

We lit our first fire of the season in our fireplace the other night. I love the soft, flickering light and how cozy it makes our home. It had been such a hectic week but as the fire crackled, I had an overwhelming sense of contentment. With my oldest son starting his post-high school life, we had been a family of three for the first time in 15 years. It’s taken some getting used to but everything felt right.

As we snuggled up, it hit me we had so many special times as a family of four because we had this house. I am so grateful that we were able to purchase this home 20 years ago. As I have shared before — we had timing on our side. We were able to buy at a time when wages earned in this community were enough to purchase our home on the river, where we celebrate holidays and successes, where we have a safe space to grieve.

It’s not lost on me how hard it is to find safe shelter. It’s always been hard but it’s even trickier now to find a home that is in a reasonable price range. I have such gratitude for our little home and optimism for the future.

Collectively we have added an impressive number of rental and homeownership units to our local housing stock in the last five years — 72 units by Colorado Mountain College and Eagle County in Edwards, 80-ish units by Vail Health at Fox Hollow, 37 at Miller Flats by Eagle County School District, 66 Habitat homes, not to mention those in progress — 302 at Timber Ridge and 20 units Eagle County Commons in Edwards.

I truly believe good things can come, especially as we all work together. Habitat has been working so hard to build partnerships and relationships and it’s paying off. We received almost 200 applications for homes to be built in the next year, and we’ve met with so many amazing, hardworking locals.

For the first time, we are partnering with the town of Vail, along with continuing our partnership with Eagle County at Timber Ridge. This private-public partnership will allow us to provide a 0-interest mortgage for 10 homes at Timber Ridge. For too long we’ve heard that Vail isn’t for locals — but we fully believe it is. It’s the locals who make the town, the hospital, the resort, and local hotels run.

We’re working with the school district, reimagining housing solutions for educators and school district employees. We’re talking to other towns and the county — we are all working together to retain community and build homes. But the one piece of the puzzle that is missing, which became ever more clear during the Vail Symposium’s State of the Valley, is that we no longer have naturally occurring affordable housing stock in our community. There is strong progress but we need to keep our foot on the gas pedal to build permanently affordable housing solutions to retain and build community.

We all know — towns, nonprofits, organizations — that without some intervention, our community will be lost. No one even blinks an eye anymore at one-bedroom rentals costing $2,300. Halfway through 2024, only 16 homes had sold under $500,000 in Eagle County. I did a quick search and there are only five homes listed for under $500,000. How can anyone afford to put down roots?

I am focusing on the positive, the partnerships and the change ahead. At Habitat we have always been focused on solutions — it’s easy to define the problem without finding how to work to fix it. But we’re solutions oriented and I’m optimistic. This is a great community. We have a lot of work to do toward a future where everybody who wants to live here can. We are surrounded by people working to make change and I can’t wait to see where the future takes us — and I am excited to be part of it. Join me

Elyse Howard is the vice president of community affairs and philanthropy. She is always up for a conversation about housing, partnerships and how to build community. Learn more at HabitatVailValley.org.