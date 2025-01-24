Letter: An unforgivable travesty on I-70

I am writing regarding the unforgivable travesty that occurred Wednesday afternoon in West Vail on Interstate 70 that took over six hours to clear. Fortunately, I was at home when it occurred but a family I know in Singletree was stuck in Vail all that time with their two children and they said some children were actually stranded at Sandstone Elementary unable to go home.

Another friend who lives in EagleVail was stuck as well and after they opened I-70 back up again it took him an additional hour and a half to get home. This all comes after just a few weeks ago when another semi rolled over just west of the Minturn exit causing hours of traffic delays.

The trucking industry has changed over the past couple of years where the trucking companies appear to be hiring drivers with insufficient experience as well as exceeding speeds which I witness every time I drive I-70. As you know, the speed limit through Vail on I-70 is 65 mph, but this does not have to be as there are other sections of I-70 with reduced speeds such as Idaho Springs with a 45 mph limit.

I would strongly suggest that we consider reducing the speed limit to 45 mph through the entire Vail section of Exit 180 to at least to the West Vail Exit and putting more police officers in that area to enforce speed limits. Things are not improving and next time it might not just be a monumental inconvenience for drivers but a major injury or loss of life.

John Schapperle

East Vail